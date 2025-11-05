Transfi Launches“Transfi Checkout” - A Unified, One-Click Solution For Seamless Crypto And Fiat Payments Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransFi, a leading global payment infrastructure company, today, athat empowers merchants to acceptthrough a

Built for the borderless digital economy, TransFi Checkout integrates traditional and Web3 payment rails into one streamlined, intelligent platform, offering ultra-low transaction fees (0.5–1%), support for 130+ digital assets, and access to 300+ local payment methods across 100+ countries.

This launch marks a significant step forward in enabling businesses to transact globally with simplicity, speed, and compliance.

Transforming the Future of Global Transactions

As commerce becomes increasingly borderless, merchants often contend with fragmented systems across cards, bank transfers, and digital assets.

TransFi Checkout eliminates this complexity by providing a unified, adaptive payment infrastructure that supports cards, APMs, stablecoins, and cryptocurrencies - all within a seamless checkout flow optimized for efficiency and conversion.

Key Capabilities Include:



One-Click Integration: Instantly activate crypto and fiat acceptance via zero-code plugins or lightweight API integration.



Lowest Industry Fees: Enjoy 0.5–1% per transaction, substantially lower than legacy gateways charging 2–3%.



Global Reach: Support for 130+ digital assets, 300+ local payment methods, and coverage in 100+ countries.



Instant Settlements: Receive funds instantly or near-instantly in fiat or stablecoins.

Fully Compliant: Operate confidently under built-in KYC, AML, and regulatory frameworks.



Seamless Integration Across Major Platforms

TransFi Checkout integrates effortlessly with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and Wix, enabling merchants to activate global crypto and fiat payments in minutes.

Each integration is designed to:



Reduce cart abandonment



Increase conversion rates



Deliver a refined, branded checkout experience

Unlock access to over 560M+ crypto users worldwide



Bridging Traditional and Decentralized Economies

By harmonizing traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure, TransFi Checkout creates a bridge between Web2 and Web3 commerce - empowering merchants to expand into emerging and underbanked markets, enhance cross-border reach, and future-proof payment operations.

Designed for globally ambitious businesses, TransFi Checkout caters to:



E-Commerce Stores: Simplify international payments, enhance checkout performance, and settle instantly.



Luxury Marketplaces: Enable high-value, transparent transactions with real-time liquidity.

Hotels & Booking Platforms: Accept any currency, automate invoicing, and mitigate FX volatility.



Secure, Compliant, and Intelligent by Design

Operating in over 100 countries, TransFi Checkout is underpinned by bank-grade security, enterprise-grade compliance, and adaptive infrastructure.

Its intelligent routing engine dynamically selects the most efficient payment rail, ensuring maximum transaction success rates while minimizing processing costs.

This approach delivers robust reliability, regulatory assurance, and scalable efficiency - giving businesses the confidence to operate across borders with agility and precision.

“TransFi Checkout is more than a payment gateway - it's a catalyst for the next era of global commerce,” said (Name, Title), TransFi.

“By converging fiat and crypto payment ecosystems into one intelligent platform, we're enabling frictionless participation in the global economy - where businesses and consumers transact freely, without borders or barriers.”

Availability

TransFi Checkout is now available globally.

Merchants can get started instantly through the TransFi Dashboard, integrating via API or one-click plugins for leading e-commerce platforms.

To learn more, request a demo, or speak with a TransFi specialist, visit .



About TransFi

TransFi is a global payment infrastructure company simplifying borderless money movement across fiat, stablecoins, and crypto.

Its comprehensive suite of solutions - Collections, Payouts, Wallets, and Checkout - enables enterprises, marketplaces, and fintechs to scale internationally with speed, compliance, and intelligence.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at