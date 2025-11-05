403
CRA, Ehsan Center Conduct Workshop To Promote Digital Privacy Awareness
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), held an awareness workshop to empower consumers to protect their personal data and promote safe use of mobile phones, as part of the National Initiative to Celebrate 160 Years of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
The workshop comes as a part of CRA's ongoing series of initiatives launched to raise awareness about the safe and responsible use of digital technologies to reinforce confidence in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in Qatar, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 that aspires to create an informed and secure digital community.
CRA experts conducted interactive sessions that demonstrated how users can manage privacy settings on their mobile phones, identify potentially unsafe applications, and control data access permissions effectively.
The workshop also featured practical discussions on enhancing privacy on messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, with participants learning how to adopt safe digital habits that reduce exposure to online risks.
On this occasion, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA Amel Salem al-Hanawi stated:“Enhancing awareness is the cornerstone of digital protection. Through this workshop, we aimed to empower elderly people to take control of their digital privacy and make informed decisions about their data. We remain committed to engaging directly with the community and translating our consumer protection mandate into tangible action that builds trust and strengthens digital resilience.”
Acting Director of Social Awareness and Community Outreach Department at Ehsan Center Shaikha Ahmed al-Horaib stated:“The collaboration between the Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care, Ehsan, and the Communications Regulatory Authority comes as part of our ongoing efforts to promote safe digital literacy among the elderly and to empower them to use modern technologies with confidence and security”.
She added:"This partnership reflects the Center's commitment to supporting the elderly in keeping pace with digital transformation, enhancing their ability to protect their personal data and private information, and enabling them to interact with technology in a conscious way that contributes to their digital safety and quality of life."
