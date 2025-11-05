403
Spanberger becomes first woman to win Virginia governor’s race
(MENAFN) Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia governor’s race, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to flip the state to Democratic control and become the first woman to hold the office, according to reports.
With over half of the votes tallied, Spanberger maintained a decisive lead of more than 10% over Earle-Sears, who trailed with under 45% of the vote. In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump lost Virginia by six points to then-Vice President Kamala Harris.
The race was officially called in the evening, marking a significant victory for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The 46-year-old former lawmaker and CIA officer will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after running an economy-focused campaign.
Polls in Virginia closed at 7 pm local time, with vote counting beginning immediately. In neighboring New Jersey, which also held an off-year gubernatorial election, voting ended an hour later and counting is still underway.
In addition to the governorship, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi defeated John Reid in the lieutenant governor’s race, becoming the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia.
"The history Virginia is making tonight," Spanberger said. "We sent a message to the whole world that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our Commonwealth over chaos. You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most."
Spanberger noted that her campaign attracted support from Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.
"I thank you for the trust that you have placed in me, and it is the honor of my lifetime to be elected the 75th governor," she added.
