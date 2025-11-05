403
Abigail Spanberger Becomes Virginia’s First Female Governor
(MENAFN) Abigail Spanberger secured victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday, overcoming Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to turn the state Democratic and become the first woman ever to assume the governorship, according to a news agency.
With more than half of the ballots tallied, Spanberger maintained a commanding advantage of over 10% against Earle-Sears, who remained below 45%. In the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump had lost Virginia by six points to then–Vice President Kamala Harris.
The news agency officially declared the outcome at 7:59 p.m. local time (0059 GMT Wednesday).
This outcome delivered Democrats a noteworthy success ahead of the crucial 2026 midterm elections.
The 46-year-old ex-congresswoman and former CIA officer will take office in place of departing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, following a campaign centered on economic issues.
Polling stations closed and vote counting began at 7 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) in Virginia—one of two pivotal states conducting off-year gubernatorial contests.
Meanwhile, in New Jersey, polls shut an hour later, and ballot tabulation was still in progress.
In addition to the governor’s race, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi triumphed over John Reid in the Virginia lieutenant governor’s contest, marking her as the first Indian American and first Muslim to win a statewide position in Virginia.
