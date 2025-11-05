403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR stablecoin goes global: Finery Markets powers Monerium's cross-rates creation
(MENAFN- Finery Markets) London, 4 November, 2025 – Monerium, a euro stablecoin issuer licensed to operate across the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK, has integrated with Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial ECN and SaaS trading solutions.
Monerium pioneered a fully authorized onchain euro, enabling seamless 1:1 EUR/EURe conversions between IBAN accounts and crypto wallets. This setup establishes crucial on/off ramps for digital asset purchases, decentralized protocols, and fund transfers.
By integrating with the Finery Markets infrastructure, Monerium taps deep institutional liquidity beyond EUR/EURe corridors. This acts as a switch-on for the instant creation of cross-rates to other assets like USDC or USDT. In turn, Finery Markets’ stablecoin-first infrastructure, with its network of global liquidity providers, allows EURe to be turned into a global settlement asset.
Crucially, this partnership allows Monerium to avoid capital lock-ups and reliance on centralized exchange listing requirements for the distribution and scaling of EURe.
The partnership comes as institutional stablecoin trading surges, underscoring their critical role in settlement, liquidity management, and venue bridging. In the first nine months of 2025, according to the Crypto OTC Review, fiat-pegged coins gained 138% year-over-year (YoY) in volumes and accounted for a 74.9% share of institutional trading flow in 9M 2025, up from 50.9% in the same period of 2024.
Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, comments: “Healthy secondary liquidity for stablecoins is just as important as the primary issuance setup. This liquidity—across both on- and off-exchange venues—acts as a vital shock absorber, protecting issuers from 'bank runs' during market turbulence, while simultaneously driving true stablecoin adoption. Primary market functions like minting and burning are crucial, but they are limited without a reliable gateway to institutional liquidity. That missing link is precisely what we deliver, helping issuers scale globally, drive TVL growth, and unlock cross-market utility.”
Gísli Kristjánsson, CEO and co-founder at Monerium, said, “The first step for us was creating authorized on-chain euro rails. The next is making that euro globally useful. Finery Markets provides the strategic connectivity we need: direct access to institutional liquidity and instant cross-rates with leading stablecoins. This is the integration that turns EURe into a global settlement asset."
Earlier in 2025, Finery Markets launched its stablecoin-first infrastructure to support stablecoin trading and distribution via ‘private rooms’, connecting stablecoin issuers to a liquidity network across 150+ clients and institutional liquidity providers. Issuers can onboard new asset-stablecoin pairs via API within 24 hours, avoiding listing and collateral hurdles. This setup is fully operational across all blockchains.
Monerium pioneered a fully authorized onchain euro, enabling seamless 1:1 EUR/EURe conversions between IBAN accounts and crypto wallets. This setup establishes crucial on/off ramps for digital asset purchases, decentralized protocols, and fund transfers.
By integrating with the Finery Markets infrastructure, Monerium taps deep institutional liquidity beyond EUR/EURe corridors. This acts as a switch-on for the instant creation of cross-rates to other assets like USDC or USDT. In turn, Finery Markets’ stablecoin-first infrastructure, with its network of global liquidity providers, allows EURe to be turned into a global settlement asset.
Crucially, this partnership allows Monerium to avoid capital lock-ups and reliance on centralized exchange listing requirements for the distribution and scaling of EURe.
The partnership comes as institutional stablecoin trading surges, underscoring their critical role in settlement, liquidity management, and venue bridging. In the first nine months of 2025, according to the Crypto OTC Review, fiat-pegged coins gained 138% year-over-year (YoY) in volumes and accounted for a 74.9% share of institutional trading flow in 9M 2025, up from 50.9% in the same period of 2024.
Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, comments: “Healthy secondary liquidity for stablecoins is just as important as the primary issuance setup. This liquidity—across both on- and off-exchange venues—acts as a vital shock absorber, protecting issuers from 'bank runs' during market turbulence, while simultaneously driving true stablecoin adoption. Primary market functions like minting and burning are crucial, but they are limited without a reliable gateway to institutional liquidity. That missing link is precisely what we deliver, helping issuers scale globally, drive TVL growth, and unlock cross-market utility.”
Gísli Kristjánsson, CEO and co-founder at Monerium, said, “The first step for us was creating authorized on-chain euro rails. The next is making that euro globally useful. Finery Markets provides the strategic connectivity we need: direct access to institutional liquidity and instant cross-rates with leading stablecoins. This is the integration that turns EURe into a global settlement asset."
Earlier in 2025, Finery Markets launched its stablecoin-first infrastructure to support stablecoin trading and distribution via ‘private rooms’, connecting stablecoin issuers to a liquidity network across 150+ clients and institutional liquidity providers. Issuers can onboard new asset-stablecoin pairs via API within 24 hours, avoiding listing and collateral hurdles. This setup is fully operational across all blockchains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment