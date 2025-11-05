Indian Security Forces Killed Four Extremists In Manipur State
The encounter between the security forces and the extremists took place at Khanpi village, in the state's Churachandpur district.
The slain extremists were accused of killing a village chief and intimidating locals.
“In the early hours, during an intelligence-based operation, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian Army column, at Khanpi village. In the ensuing firefight between the security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised,” the official said.– NNN-PTI
