Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Security Forces Killed Four Extremists In Manipur State

Indian Security Forces Killed Four Extremists In Manipur State


2025-11-05 12:07:49
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security forces, killed four extremists belonging to the banned armed group, United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in the north-eastern state of Manipur yesterday, a defence official told media.

The encounter between the security forces and the extremists took place at Khanpi village, in the state's Churachandpur district.

The slain extremists were accused of killing a village chief and intimidating locals.

“In the early hours, during an intelligence-based operation, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian Army column, at Khanpi village. In the ensuing firefight between the security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised,” the official said.– NNN-PTI

MENAFN05112025000200011047ID1110296732



Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search