Haq To Shahid: 7 Court-Room Dramas Based On Real Life Events Check List

Courtroom dramas have always gripped audiences with their intense dialogues, emotional stakes, and pursuit of justice. From Haq to Jolly LLB 3, these seven films bring real-life cases to life with power and passion

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Haq' is set to hit screens on 7th of November. Prior to that here's a list of 7 court-room dramas including 'Haq' that portrayed real life events on the silver screen.

Based on the 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar examines how investigation flaws and biases can distort justice. Told from multiple perspectives, it exposes systemic failures that blur the line between guilt and innocence.

Inspired by the real-life case of a lawyer who took on a powerful spiritual leader accused of assault, this film underscores the strength of one man's conviction. Manoj Bajpayee delivers a stirring performance in this gripping legal thriller.

Based on the Jessica Lal murder case, this film follows the public outcry and media pressure that finally brought justice. With strong performances, it portrays how collective outrage can challenge corruption and power misuse.

Inspired by the true story of an Indian mother's legal battle against Norway's child welfare services, this film shows her fight to reunite with her children. It's an emotional journey of maternal love versus cultural misunderstanding.

This movie is based on the historic Shah Bano case. The case opened doors for Muslim women to claim alimony from his divorced husbands.

The Jolly LLB franchise returns with biting satire and emotional depth. While fictional, Jolly LLB 3 draws from real legal flaws and social issues, blending humour and hard truths to question justice, privilege, and accountability.

Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, Shahid traces his journey from being wrongly imprisoned to becoming a defender of the marginalized. The film highlights his unflinching moral courage and tragic end.