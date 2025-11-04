Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Reports Record Lock Day Following Fed Rate Cut, Expands Blockchain-Based Home Equity Platform



Beeline Holdings recently announced that it locked 21 loans worth nearly $8 million on the same day the Federal Reserve announced its second consecutive 25-basis-point rate cut.

The company also announced the launching of BeelineEquity, a blockchain-based fractional equity platform that gives homeowners debt-free access to their property value. Management will cover these and other accomplishments when it hosts a Q3 2025 stakeholder update call on November 10, led by CEO Nick Liuzza and CFO Chris Moe.

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fast-growing digital mortgage platform that redefines the path to homeownership, reported record performance at the end of October 2025, as the Federal Reserve announced its second consecutive quarter-point rate cut. On October 29, the company locked 21 loans with a total value of just under $8 million, setting a new high in its core revenue indicator, a measure that typically translates into realized revenue within 30 to 45 days ( ).

The results signal that Beeline, which announced in September that it is debt-free, is now gaining traction after enduring the most difficult housing market in decades. The company expects to reach cash-flow positivity in early 2026, supported by a scalable AI-driven lending infrastructure and a growing base of...

