U.S. Department Of State To Host Central Asia Business Conference In Honor Of C5+1 10Th Anniversary

The U.S. Department of State, in partnership with the Kennedy Center, will host the C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Business Conference. Since its launch in 2015, the C5+1 diplomatic platform has enhanced cooperation among the United States“plus” the five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Senator Steve Daines, Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor, and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur will deliver remarks, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead a plenary panel discussion with business executives. This gathering is a historic convening of senior government officials with business leaders from across the C5+1 countries to celebrate ten years of groundbreaking cooperation while further strengthening economic and cultural ties between the United States and countries of Central Asia.

The conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 6, at the Kennedy Center's the REACH. Coverage will be open to registered press. Arrival instructions and call times will be sent to registered media prior to the event. Space at this event is limited and media interested in attending must register here by 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 5.

