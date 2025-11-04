MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Latin American Business Council (CEAL) will work together to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in the economic, social, and educational development of the region, particularly to support Haiti. This partnership was formalised following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding today during the XXXVI CEAL Plenary Assembly, held in Washington, DC.

President of CEAL, Roberto J. Zamora, said:

“This agreement represents a great opportunity for a new era amid so many changes taking place in the world: politicians cannot solve problems alone, and neither can businesspeople. If we come together to confront economic challenges and promote the development of our countries, it is a winning formula. Now, the important thing is to make this a reality; not to leave it at the signing of a protocol, but to move forward on issues of interest for economic development. And we are going to put it to the test with a very difficult task: Haiti.”

Secretary General of the OAS, Albert R. Ramdin, said:

“The signing of this document is a milestone for us, and I am pleased that one of the areas of cooperation includes not only financial inclusion, employment, education, and food security, but also support for Haiti.” The OAS leader expressed confidence that this partnership“will be the beginning of a long-standing relationship, not only with regard to Haiti but many other places where we will be able to assist.”

CEAL brings together private business leaders from 19 countries in Latin America, Puerto Rico, Miami, and the Iberian Peninsula, who are committed to a“Borderless America,” promoting the exchange of experiences, the promotion of investment, and integration among entrepreneurs.

The post OAS – CEAL join forces to promote economic and social development in the Americas, focusing on education and support for Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global.