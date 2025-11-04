$200 Winter Driving Course Helps Companies Avoid $20,000 In Collision And Insurance Costs

Toronto, ON - November 4, 2025 - This winter Ontario commercial drivers face the same costly threats: snow, ice, and unpredictable road conditions that lead to an increase in collisions and test even the most experienced motorists. Yet many commercial drivers enter the season unprepared. To assist companies and their employees get ready for winter challenges, Young Drivers of Canada (YDC) launched a Winter Driving Course designed to reduce risk of collisions before, during and after the first snowfall.

Priced at $200 per employee, the course provides companies with a low-cost, high-ROI way to protect their fleets, employees, and bottom line, helping prevent incidents that can cost $15,000 to $20,000 per collision in damage, downtime, and insurance-related expenses.

“Winter happens every year, yet most drivers approach it as if it's a surprise,” said Maria Bagdonas, Chief Operating Officer of Young Drivers of Canada.“This program helps drivers shift into a winter mindset before the roads turn slippery. It's an added layer of protection, for both their company vehicles and their personal cars.”

Be Ready Before the First Snowfall Collision Season

The Winter Driving Course by Young Drivers of Canada introduces commercial drivers to proven defensive driving principles. These help to anticipate, adapt, and react to changing conditions – including reacting to other drivers who have not made the necessary driving adjustments. The course focusses on learning the mental shift required for winter driving to recognize black-ice hazards, adjust braking distances, and improve scanning techniques for low-visibility conditions. Course delivery is online to phone, tablet or computer, for 24/7 anywhere accessibility, with course completion certificate.

Your Winter Driving Preparation ROI



45% of all collisions occur between November and February, with a 64% higher likelihood of being involved in a collision during these months.

Average light-commercial collisions cost - $15,000–$20,000

Heavy-vehicle collisions with injury cost - Over $148,000 YDC Winter Driving Course per driver - $200

Preventing even one collision can offset the training cost for an entire fleet, making winter readiness not just a safety decision, but a financial one.

Reducing Risk Through Awareness

YDC's Winter Driving Course is tailored to commercial, delivery, and service fleets operating in Canada's most demanding winter environments. Drivers are introduced to key defensive-driving concepts - braking on low-traction surfaces, hazard anticipation, and recovery mindset - giving companies a proactive approach to risk reduction.

As the recognized Gold Standard in Driver Education, Young Drivers of Canada continues to lead the industry in measurable outcomes. According to the most recent YDC Graduate Survey 2023–2025, almost 97% of graduates are collision-free or not at fault, reinforcing YDC's proven track record in creating safer, more responsible drivers.

About Young Drivers of Canada

Young Drivers of Canada is the country's leading driver-education provider, with over 50 years of experience and more than 1.4 million graduates nationwide. Its mission is to reduce collisions, injuries, and fatalities by empowering drivers with advanced defensive-driving habits, situational awareness, and confidence behind the wheel.

For more information and register your company for the Winter Driving Course contact: