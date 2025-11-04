Frāgra LLC Launches Innovative Smart Cold-Air Diffusers And Luxury Scent Subscription, Redefining The Future Of Home Fragrance

MENAFN - GetNews)Frāgra LLC, a Miami-based scent-technology company, today announced the official launch of its new line of smart cold-air diffusers and a companion fragrance oil subscription system. The launch marks a significant step in the evolution of ambient scenting, positioning Frāgra as a leading innovator in the intersection of design, technology, and sensory wellness.







Described by customers as“the Apple of Home Fragrance,” Frāgra's collection, featuring the Frāgra Mini, Ultra, and HVAC Ultra Pro, brings intelligent scent diffusion to both residential and commercial environments. Each device integrates minimalist design with advanced diffusion technology to deliver consistent, hotel-inspired aromas without the use of heat or water.

The company's newly introduced refill subscription service enables customers to receive automatic fragrance oil deliveries every 30, 60, or 90 days. Each scent is crafted using IFRA-compliant ingredients and packaged in refillable, recyclable bottles designed for minimal environmental impact. The system supports a more sustainable approach to luxury scenting while simplifying the customer experience.

“Our goal with Frāgra has always been to merge aesthetic innovation with modern wellness,” said Avi Mamane, CEO of Frāgra LLC.“With our new smart diffusers and subscription model, we're creating a connected, sensory experience that seamlessly fits into everyday living, whether at home, in a boutique, or across a hotel property.”

Frāgra's design language draws from contemporary architecture and wellness culture, appealing to consumers who value both form and function. The brand's rapid growth on social media, with over 15 million organic views in under six months, has underscored a growing shift toward elevated scent experiences in the home and hospitality sectors.

Industry analysts project the global home fragrance market to reach $27.6 billion by 2032, with scent diffusers leading the growth at a projected 9% CAGR. Frāgra's early success, including a 96% customer satisfaction rate and 70% subscription retention, suggests strong alignment with consumer demand for both quality and convenience.

Frāgra's diffusion technology is engineered to integrate with modern smart home ecosystems, offering users an intuitive, data-informed approach to fragrance control. By combining sustainability, precision, and elegant design, Frāgra continues to define what luxury scenting looks like in the connected era.

Experience the future of scenting at . Discover Frāgra's collection of intelligent diffusers and explore its seamless fragrance subscription service.

About Frāgra LLC

Frāgra LLC is a Miami-based design and technology company specializing in premium cold-air scent diffusion and oil-based fragrances. Founded with a mission to elevate everyday environments through intelligent scenting, Frāgra's products blend modern design with sustainable innovation. Its range of diffusers and fragrance systems serves both residential and commercial markets globally.





