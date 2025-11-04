Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Onewell Pennsylvania Awarded OVR Approval For Home Modifications Program


2025-11-04 06:31:19
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OneWell Health Care is proud to announce that its OneWell Home Modifications program has been officially approved by the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). This designation empowers OneWell to deliver essential home modification and accessibility services that promote safety, independence, and quality of life for individuals with disabilities across the Commonwealth.

Through OVR approval, OneWell Home Mods can now provide comprehensive solutions such as adaptive equipment installation, bathroom and ramp modifications, and home accessibility improvements - designed to support participants in achieving greater independence in their daily environments.

With this recognition, OneWell continues to strengthen its integrated care network - spanning Home Health, Behavioral Health, Rehabilitation & Therapy, and IDD services - and to enhance access to supports that help Pennsylvanians live their fullest, most independent lives.

About OneWell Health Care
OneWell Health Care is a leading provider of person-centered health and human services across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, South Carolina, New Jersey and Georgia. OneWell's integrated service network delivers comprehensive home and community-based programs in the areas of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), Rehabilitation & Therapy, Behavioral Health, and Home Health.

For more info, contact the OneWell support team.

EIN Presswire

