Onewell Pennsylvania Awarded OVR Approval For Home Modifications Program
Through OVR approval, OneWell Home Mods can now provide comprehensive solutions such as adaptive equipment installation, bathroom and ramp modifications, and home accessibility improvements - designed to support participants in achieving greater independence in their daily environments.
With this recognition, OneWell continues to strengthen its integrated care network - spanning Home Health, Behavioral Health, Rehabilitation & Therapy, and IDD services - and to enhance access to supports that help Pennsylvanians live their fullest, most independent lives.
About OneWell Health Care
OneWell Health Care is a leading provider of person-centered health and human services across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, South Carolina, New Jersey and Georgia. OneWell's integrated service network delivers comprehensive home and community-based programs in the areas of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), Rehabilitation & Therapy, Behavioral Health, and Home Health.
For more info, contact the OneWell support team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment