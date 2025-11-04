History Fort Lauderdale To Honor The Florida Panthers At History Makers Fundraiser On Jan. 8 At War Memorial Auditorium

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- History Fort Lauderdale, committed to preserving our collective heritage, promoting historical literacy, and fostering a sense of pride and stewardship for the vibrant tapestry of our region's history, has announced the Florida Panthers, back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions, as honorees for its 29th annual History Makers fundraiser presented by Alligator Ron & Ali Bergeron, Miles & Tara Forman and Murphy Family Charitable Trust set for Thursday, January 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at the newly revitalized War Memorial Auditorium (800 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale). The yearly History Makers celebration recognizes individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to the growth of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

This high-profile event will include wine and spirits with culinary delights plus guests will enjoy seeing Florida Panthers memorabilia and other collectibles from the exclusive Wayne Huizenga collection, which was donated to History Fort Lauderdale. A VIP ticket offer will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the newly revitalized War Memorial Auditorium including the Baptist Health IcePlex (underground/basement/ ice making), locker room and other private areas.

"We are delighted to announce the Florida Panthers as this year's esteemed History Makers,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale.“For more than three decades, the Florida Panthers have united the sports, business, media and philanthropic communities through their commitment and dedication to excellence. Their stewardship in overseeing the transformation of the historic War Memorial Auditorium into an exciting new entertainment and recreation hub and enhanced time-honored memorial for Broward County's military veterans is unprecedented.”

Since taking to the South Florida ice in 1993, the Florida Panthers have established an unmatched legacy of award-winning sportsmanship, economic development, corporate philanthropy and civic responsibility.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, the Panthers have impacted the local economy by at least $110 million over the last two seasons during the team's long playoff runs; a number that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. As a catalyst for urban growth in the greater Fort Lauderdale area, the Florida Panthers have invested $100 million into the construction of their official practice facility Baptist Health IcePlex with two NHL-regulation sized ice rinks and the recently revitalized historic War Memorial Auditorium, a 44,000-square-foot multipurpose concert venue. As part of the project, the Panthers renovated all veteran art and monuments around the venue (which has drawn visits from U.S. Presidents and celebrity icons from Buddy Holly to World Boxing Champion Héctor Camacho over the decades) including the merchant marine monument outside the venue, the red flags along the exterior walkway which represents soldier art, one plaque representing Broward County veterans that served in the Vietnam War and a second plaque representing those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. Overlooking the main lobby from the top of the wall, patrons will find a soldier statue that was donated in the early 1970's by Gold Star Mothers which is a group of mothers who lost a child or loved one during the Vietnam War. This statue is now located in a more prominent location inside the lobby and serves as a representation of all Broward County soldiers.

Philanthropically, the Florida Panthers Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on South Florida community and beyond. The Florida Panthers Foundation was established to benefit the South Florida community by focusing on four priority areas: building the game of hockey for children and youth, supporting health and education initiatives for children, advocating for and supporting veterans' issues, and raising awareness about the endangered Florida panther. The Foundation fundraises through several events and in-game initiatives that have helped them donate over $8 million to local nonprofits in the South Florida community since the 2016-17 season. The South Florida community can visit PanthersFoundation for more information on how to support.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from History Fort Lauderdale as we aim to be stewards of our community through meaningful partnerships to make a lasting impact across South Florida,” said Panthers Chief Operating Officer Rob Stevenson.“One of the most important aspects to the revitalization was to preserve the historic 50-year-old legacy of War Memorial Auditorium, elevate the Broward County veteran monuments and provide a first-class experience for guests attending events here.”

Previous honorees of the History Makers fundraiser have included notable organizations and individuals such as The Miller Family of Miller Construction Company, Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Kelley Shanley, Ted Drum and the Drum, Clark and Cox families, Denison Yachting, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, the Forman family, "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, City Commissioner Steven Glassman, developer Dev Motwani, H. Wayne Huizenga, Chris Evert and Jimmy Evert, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Winterfest, and Susan and Buddy Lochrie.

History Fort Lauderdale's 29th annual History Makers is presented by Alligator Ron & Ali Bergeron, Miles & Tara Forman and Murphy Family Charitable Trust and is sponsored by Hudson Family Foundation, FPL, The Kelley Law Firm, Miller Construction Company, Waste Management, Hooper Construction, Inc., and SunSentinel Media Group.

Tickets are $125 each and are available for purchase online at historyfortlauderdale. A limited number of VIP tickets will be offered for $250. For sponsorships or more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.