Snowfall In Hills, Rains Lash Kashmir Plains

KO file photo

Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received light snowfall on Tuesday, while rains and gusty winds swept across the plains, bringing a noticeable dip in temperature across the Valley.

According to the Meteorological Department, areas such as Gurez Valley, Razdan Top, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Farkin Top, and Doodhpathri witnessed light snowfall during the afternoon. The fresh spell turned the upper reaches white, marking one of the earliest snowfalls of the season.

In Srinagar and several other low-lying areas, strong winds blew for nearly an hour in the afternoon, followed by intermittent rainfall in the evening. The showers brought a fresh chill to the air as temperatures dropped further

Director MeT, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said the weather would remain generally cloudy on November 5, with a possibility of light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches at many places in the Kashmir division and at scattered places in the Jammu division, particularly during the evening of November 4 to early morning of November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that dry weather conditions are expected to return from November 6 and continue till November 15, while both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop further from Wednesday onwards.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said that mostly dry weather is expected from tomorrow onwards for about 10 days.