Indigo Posts Rs 2,582 Crore Net Loss In Q2
New Delhi- InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore for the three months ended September, as the bottom line was mainly impacted by currency movements.
The airline's loss in the year-ago period stood at Rs 986.7 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, the company raked in a total income of Rs 19,599.5 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, higher than Rs 17,759 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.ADVERTISEMENT
In a release, the airline said that, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar-based future obligations, the net loss for the September quarter aggregated to Rs 2,582.10 crore.
“Excluding the impact of currency movement, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 1,039 million as compared to a net loss of Rs 7,539 million during the same period last year,” it added.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline's optimised capacity deployment has enabled us to deliver a 10 per cent growth in topline revenue, excluding the impact of currency movements, an operational profit of Rs 104 crore compared to an operational loss last year.
