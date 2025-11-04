Telescope Innovations Conditionally Approved For Up To $3.36 M In Government Funding To Advance Lithium Processing Technology

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is a leader in providing intelligent automation platforms and services that accelerate chemical process development. The Company is pleased to announce that two Government of Canada funding streams totalling up to CAD $3.36 M have been formally or conditionally awarded to Telescope to support the advancement of its lithium processing technologies. Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, announced this support on the margins of the recent G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' meeting in Toronto.

The Company is receiving advisory services and up to $319,200 in funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") for a research and development program to demonstrate Telescope's lithium carbonate crystallization technology, ReCRFTTM, for battery recycling applications. This effort is part of a consortium project with the NRC IRAP United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) critical minerals initiative, aimed at building critical mineral recycling knowledge and expertise with international partners. Through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program, a further $3.04 M is also conditionally approved to scale-up and pilot Telescope's low-temperature lithium sulphide process, DualPureTM. This process could build a viable, local, high purity supply chain that produces a key ingredient of next-generation batteries.

"We deeply appreciate the confidence and support from the NRC and NRCan," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope. "These investments, combined with our AI and automation-driven development model, position us to rapidly translate Canadian technology into real-world processes that support the clean-energy transition."

"Research and development are at the heart of building resilient and sustainable critical mineral supply chains. Through the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan, we are collaborating with trusted international partners to advance innovative projects - like the work led by Telescope Innovations - that reduce environmental impacts, maximize production and strengthen Canada and our allies' competitive edge," said Minister Hodgson.

"Research and development are the driving forces behind Canada's leadership in critical minerals. Through strategic collaboration with international partners and innovative companies like Telescope Innovations, we are accelerating breakthroughs across the supply chain - from exploration to processing - ensuring our solutions are sustainable, competitive and globally impactful," added Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

BOLSTERING RESILIENCE IN THE BATTERY SUPPLY CHAIN

By demonstrating lithium carbonate recovery from waste, and scaling efficient lithium sulphide synthesis, Telescope is helping on-shore advanced manufacturing of battery materials. The battery recycling technology based on ReCRFTTM has advanced from research discovery to demonstration in just one year, aligning with the rapidly growing global market demand for a circular lithium supply. Meanwhile, DualPureTM is also advancing towards commercialization just as global battery manufacturers accelerate solid-state battery programs, driving unprecedented demand for high-purity lithium sulphide.

"These investments will allow us to turn innovation into impact for this emerging industry," said Dubina. "We're building technologies that make battery materials cleaner, more secure, and ready for the next generation of energy systems."

PROCESS DEVELOPMENT POWERED BY INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

Both lithium refinement programs run through Telescope's intelligent automation laboratory infrastructure, combining automated experimentation with advanced analytical technologies and "Self-Driving Labs ". The Company's automation-first R&D model enables rapid iteration and generates reproducible, data-rich process insights needed for scale-up and deployment. As a result, new chemical processes can be brought from proof-of-concept to demonstration and scale-up much faster and at significantly lower cost than traditional development timelines.

