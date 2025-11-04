Two New Patriot Systems Transferred By Germany Being Deployed In Ukraine - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announce this while addressing participants of the European Summit on Enlargement, which is being held in Brussels, online from Pokrovsk, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The only thing he [Putin] wants is chaos, so that people are left without electricity in winter, without water supply. That's how he sees his success. But he will not succeed. We will recover and defend ourselves. Of course, without the help of European Union leaders, it would be very difficult. I would like to express my gratitude to Germany – they recently transferred two Patriot systems to us, and we are now deploying them so that they can be operational," Zelensky said.

He noted that during Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Europe is also helping with gas imports and the supply of equipment for the restoration of energy and electricity supplies.

“All this is of great importance, especially during the war,” the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 2, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Germany had fulfilled its agreements to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.