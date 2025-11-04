Tiens Group Global Partner Program Launches Jointly Build A New Boundaryless Health Industry Ecosystem

MENAFN - GetNews) As the global economic structure undergoes in-depth adjustments and the supply and value chains accelerate their restructuring, Chinese enterprises are actively participating in the integration of global resources with an innovative posture. On October 28th, Tiens Group grandly held the "Global Alliance For Jointly Creating a Brilliant Future" - Global Partner Signing Ceremony at the Tianjin Tiens International Health Industry Park. This marks that this Chinese enterprise, which has been deeply engaged in the big health industry for more than 30 years, has officially launched a global partner system. The initiative aims to build an open, collaborative and win-win international health industry platform, and recruit aspiring individuals in the big health industry from around the world to join in a "family-like" manner for win-win cooperation.







Scene of the Global Partner Signing Conference

Global Vision Drives Institutional Innovation, Leading the Development of a New Ecosystem in the Global Big Health Industry

President Diana Peng, Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Filial Piety Committee,President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, emphasized in her opening speech: "In the global economic environment full of uncertainties, the Global Partner Program launched by Tiens Group this time is of extraordinary significance and is regarded as an important upgrade of the 'Going Global' strategy for Chinese enterprises." The new Global Partner Program is not only a key measure in Tiens Group's corporate governance structure, but also a vital innovation in the implementation of Chinese enterprises' globalization strategies. The Institute of International Economic Strategy will continue to integrate high-quality global resources, and through cutting-edge theoretical research and solid national condition analysis, it aims to provide full-chain intellectual support for enterprises' globalization efforts, demonstrating the wisdom and responsibility of Chinese enterprises like Tiens in the development of the global economy.







Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Filial Piety Committee and President of the International Institute of Economic Strategy delivers a speech.

Ms. Li Jianing, Vice Chairperson of Tiens Group, stated that throughout Tiens' 33-year development journey, the group has always taken "Healthy Humanity, Serving the Society " as its mission and adhered to the Nanniwan Spirit of "self-reliance and hard work". She pointed out that it is precisely this spirit that has enabled Tiens to move forward steadily amid the complex and ever-changing global economic environment. Taking the "Third En trepreneurship" as a new journey, Vice Chairperson Li Jianing emphasized that Tiens s hou ld not only be a pioneer in the industry but also an inheritor of the spirit. She expressed affectionately that every employee of Tiens is an important part of the enterprise's comm unity with a shared future, and the group will always stand in solidarity with its employee s, overcome difficulties together, and create a better future hand in hand. This great love of "sharing weal and woe with employees and growing together with society" is the fou ndation for the sustainable development of Tiens' cause.







Ms. Li Jianing, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, delivers an online speech.

Mr. Zhang Zhongtao, CEO of Tiens Group, pointed out from the perspective of strategic implementation that under the guidance of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, an international high-end think tank, Tiens Group has a clear direction and a steady path for its third digital transformation. The Group is continuously optimizing its corporate governance structure and global resource allocation by building a digital system centered on intelligent technology, big data and global collaboration. Mr. Zhang Zhongtao stated that the launch of the Global Partner Program is an important step in the implementation of Tiens' digital strategy. Through this innovative mechanism, the Group will integrate high- quality global resources, build a global health industry collaboration network that radiates across the world, and fully demonstrate the global health mission of Chinese enterprises to lead with wisdom and practice with responsibility.







Mr. Zhang Zhongtao, CEO of Tiens Group, delivers an on-site speech

Scientific Mechanisms Ensure Win-Win Development, Digital Empowerment Facilitates Global Collaboration Implementation

Mr. Wang Fei, CEO of VMOMENT, a strategic partner of Tiens Group, gave a detailed inter p retation of the Group's innovative global partner distribution mechanism. With "co-creation of value and sharing of benefits" as its core principle, this mechanism features fairness, tran sparency and efficiency. It ensures that the contributions of every distributor, core manage ment personnel, strategic investor and each participant can be reasonably rewarded, realiz in g the synchronized development of personal growth and enterprise progress. The design of this mechanism embodies the advanced concept of modern corporate governance. Throug h scientific institutional arrangements, it not only stimulates innovation vitality and entrepre neurial enthusiasm, but also consolidates the trust foundation among all cooperative parties, providing institutional guarantee for the smooth implementation of the global strategy.







Mr. Wang Fei, CEO of VMOMENT, gives an on-site interpretation of the Group's Innovative Global partner Distribution Mechanism

Relying on VMOMENT's V-meeting, this signing ceremony adopted an integrated "online + offline" dual-mode approach, transforming "participants from different countries around the world" into a viv id online practice. Through V-meeting's cloud-based technology, the group's leadership and global teams achieved simultaneous signing; regional backbones and market elites participated in batches; and partners from diverse business fields witnessed the event together. This demonstrated the strong capability of Chinese enterprises to integrate global resources using digital technology. This innovative signing format not only breaks through the constraints of geographical boundaries, but also reflects the achievements of VMOMENT-jointly built by Tiens Group and VMOMENT-in digital transformation, providing a replicable model for cross-border collaboration among global enterprises.

Build Consensus to Open a New Chapter, Moving From "Cooperators" To "A Community With A Shared Future"

The flag-conferring ceremony held during the ceremony was of great symbolic significance. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, conferred the flag symbolizing mission and responsibility on the partner representatives. This solemn moment embodied the common belief of global partners in jointly exploring and building a healthy ecosystem. The thunderous applause at the scene demonstrated the high recognition and eager anticipation of the participants for this global initiative.







Flag-Conferring Ceremony at the Global Partner Signing Conference

Representatives of global partners who signed the agreement, including those from VMO MENT, Globast Global Supply Chain, and Clora E-commerce Platform, expressed their firm belief in growing together with Tiens in their speeches. They stated that being a global partner is not only a symbol of honor, but also a responsibility bond to stand together with the enterprise through thick and thin. Through Tiens' global platform, cross-field cooperation has taken root, and personal value has been deeply tied to industrial development, forming a true "community with a shared future". This shift from simple business cooperation to in-depth value co-creation represents an important evolution of the global business coop eration model and reflects the innovative thinking of Chinese enterprises in building a global business ecosystem.







Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, signs the agreement with representatives of global partners

Boundless Love, Moving Forward Hand in Hand; Mapping a New Blueprint for the Big Health Industry

In the grand finale of the ceremony, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, outlined Tiens Group's future development blueprint from a global perspective and strategic height. He emphasized that this signing ceremony marks a new starting point for the Group's globalization strategy, and Tiens will continue to integrate high-quality global resources, strengthen innovation-driven development, enhance brand value, and strive to b uild a benchmark enterprise that leads the development of the global health industry. "Life is endless, and endeavor is unceasing. We encourage all partners to embrace a global visi on, be brave in innovation, and achieve the perfect integration of personal value and caree r dreams on Tiens' international platform." Mr. Li Jinyuan's words reveal the in-depth value pursuit of Tiens' Global Partner Program.







Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, delivers a keynote speech at the signing conference

Over the past 34 years of deepening its presence in the big health industry, Tiens Group has expanded its business to 224 countries and regions worldwide, established branches in 118 countries and regions, built 8 major central warehouses and 202 reserve warehouses in its global supply chain, and served a consumer base of over 57 million family members across the globe. Its cumulative investment in education, public welfare, and charity has exceeded RMB 21 billion (USD 3 billion). Today, Tiens' top-tier "Eight New And Eight All" Strategies represents a full-scale digital and intelligent transformation: from the AI- powered health and social ecosystem of VMOMENT, to the global connectivity of Globast 's smart supply chain, and further to the in-depth integration of digital assets with its distribution system, Tiens is reshaping its organizational capabilities, productivity, and influence through digitalization.

Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has always adhered to the spirit of great love and deeply understands that employees are the foundation of an enterprise. On this occasion, he has resolutely allocated 10% of the Group's equity to empower the core team, set aside 30% of the rights and interests to incentiv ize distributors who are loyal and have delivered outstanding performance, and reserved 10% of the equity to attract strategic resource-based investors. This initiative enables employees to become both participants in and beneficiaries of the enterprise's development, truly achieving a shared future with all colleagues. Through concrete actions, Tiens conveys the development philosophy of "coexistence, co-responsibility, and win-win cooperation," and rallies the tremendous strength to drive its global development.







The Global Partner Signing Ceremony achieves complete success The successful holding of this signing ceremony is not only a crucial milestone in the development history of Tiens Group, but also provides an innovative paradigm for the collaborative development of the global health industry, demonstrating the growing influence of Chinese enterprises in global business governance. In today's world where the global economic structure is undergoing profound changes, Tiens Group's Global Partner Program, with its forward-looking institutional design and inclusive cooperation concept, offers significant value for multinational enterprises seeking to build a sustainable global cooperation ecosystem. As this program advances further, Tiens will shine more brilliantly on the global stage of the health industry and contribute more Chinese wisdom and Chinese strength to the global health cause.