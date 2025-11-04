LA Construction Heating And Air Named Approved Contractor For TECH Clean California Heat Pump Incentive Program

MENAFN - GetNews) LA Construction Heating and Air is now an approved TECH Clean California contractor, helping homeowners access up to $4,000 in incentives for energy-efficient heat pump installations that reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.

LA Construction Heating and Air, a trusted family-owned HVAC company serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties for over 15 years, is proud to announce its approval as a participating contractor in the TECH Clean California Single Family HVAC Incentives Program. This program provides homeowners with up to $4,000 in incentives when they replace existing non-heat pump heating systems with high-efficiency heat pump HVAC or air-to-water heat pump technologies.

As an approved contractor, LA Construction Heating and Air is now able to help qualified homeowners take advantage of these limited-time incentives to upgrade their homes with energy-efficient solutions that improve comfort, reduce energy costs, and contribute to a cleaner environment. These incentives are available exclusively through TECH Clean California-enrolled contractors and apply only to retrofit projects in single-family homes.

“For years, we've helped homeowners find smarter, more sustainable ways to heat and cool their homes,” said Irina Stupak, representative of LA Construction Heating and Air.“Becoming an approved contractor under the TECH Clean California program allows us to make energy-efficient upgrades more accessible and affordable for our customers. It's a win for homeowners, their wallets, and the environment.”

In addition to the TECH Clean California program, LA Construction Heating and Air stays up to date with a variety of rebate opportunities through local utility companies, as well as available federal tax credits. The company specializes in helping homeowners understand their options, qualify for available incentives, and navigate the application process from start to finish. By combining these programs, customers can often maximize their total savings while investing in cleaner, more efficient home comfort systems.

With California's ongoing commitment to clean energy and sustainability, the demand for heat pumps - which provide both heating and cooling using less energy than traditional systems - continues to rise. However, upfront costs have often prevented many households from making the switch. The up to $4,000 incentive helps eliminate this financial hurdle, making it easier for homeowners to embrace clean, efficient technology without compromising comfort.

This initiative arrives at a critical time as energy prices increase and climate goals tighten statewide. Upgrading to modern heat pump systems can reduce annual utility costs, minimize dependence on fossil fuels, and enhance indoor air quality. As a company that has built its reputation on integrity, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction, LA Construction Heating and Air is proud to support California's clean energy transition through this vital incentive program.

Homeowners interested in upgrading their HVAC systems can learn more about available rebates, eligibility requirements, and installation services by visiting:



laheatingairconditioning

About LA Construction Heating and Air

LA Construction Heating and Air is a family-owned and operated HVAC company serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties for over 15 years. The company specializes in residential and commercial heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions, offering installation, repair, and maintenance of high-efficiency systems. Known for honest recommendations, transparent pricing, and quality workmanship, LA Construction Heating and Air is dedicated to helping customers make informed, cost-effective decisions that enhance comfort and energy efficiency.