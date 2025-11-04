Mangia NYC Brings Gourmet Flair To IZIPIZI Flash Launch Featuring ON And Tommy Ros

MENAFN - GetNews) All eyes were ON the IZIPIZI Flash launch with Tommy Ros, and Mangia NYC turned up the flavor with catering worthy of the spotlight.

November 4, 2025 - New York, New York - Mangia NYC, New York's renowned artisan Italian restaurant and catering company, was thrilled to serve as the exclusive catering provider for the launch of the collaboration between IZIPIZI, professional runner Tommy Ros, and performance brand ON. The event, held at the ON Flagship Store in the Flatiron District, brought together industry leaders, athletes, and enthusiasts for a lively celebration marked by exceptional food and memorable experiences.

Visionary Photochromatic Flash Eyewear

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of IZIPIZI's groundbreaking photochromatic Flash eyewear, designed for athletes transitioning from indoor training to outdoor sunlight and navigating New York's diverse environments - from shaded tracks to bright city streets.

Photographed by Dave Hashim Photography, the reveal brought together media, professional athletes, and members of New York's creative community, with ON, a leader in performance running, supporting the launch. Adding to the event's momentum was the appearance of Tommy Ros, a Paris-born athlete now based in New York, recognized for his marathon achievements and his collegiate basketball career with Hofstra University. Key figures from both ON and IZIPIZI were also on hand to celebrate this momentous product launch.

A Delicious Collaboration

Mangia, a longtime leader in upscale corporate and event catering, created a menu that captured the essence of freshness, energy, and innovation, reflecting this new cutting-edge collection. Guests enjoyed chef-crafted hors d'oeuvres, artisanal sandwiches, seasonal pastries, and Mangia's signature espresso service throughout the evening.

“We were delighted to support IZIPIZI, Tommy Ros, and ON at such an exciting moment for the running community,” said Elena Consta, Marketing Director at Mangia NYC.“Mangia believes in fueling creativity and performance - and this collaboration embodies that spirit.”

With over forty years of serving New York City, Mangia NYC remains the top choice for luxury retail activations, media launches, and creative industry events, offering refined cuisine, smooth logistics, and signature Italian-inspired hospitality.

About Mangia NYC:

Since 1981, Mangia has been at the heart of New York's dining and catering scene. Known for its commitment to farm-to-table freshness, the acclaimed artisan Italian eatery delights with delicious cuisine, freshly baked treats, and bespoke catering designed to satisfy every palate. Mangia, Live the Life You Love.

