Appy Pie Launches Zero Setup Fee Offer Start App & Website Development Company In Just 24-48 Hours After Signup

MENAFN - GetNews) "Our goal has always been to empower entrepreneurs to participate in the digital revolution without needing technical expertise. With this special offer, we're removing financial and technical barriers, so you can start and scale your own digital agency quickly and confidently."Appy Pie has announced a Zero Setup Fee offer on its White-Label Reseller Program, enabling anyone to launch a no-code app and website business within 24–48 hours of signup.

Appy Pie, the global leader in no-code app and website development, has announced an exciting November offer for entrepreneurs and digital agencies: ZERO setup fees on its White-Label Reseller Program, empowering anyone to launch their own app, website, and PWA with push notifications within just 24–48 hours after signup.

This initiative is designed to make it easier for individuals and businesses to enter the growing digital services market with a fully branded solution powered by Appy Pie's proven no-code technology.

Through Appy Pie's white label mobile app reseller program, users can quickly establish a customized app development business without writing a single line of code. The platform allows resellers to operate under their own brand, domain, and logo while Appy Pie provides the complete technology infrastructure behind the scenes.

The Starter Reseller Package begins at just $500 per month and includes 50 paid licenses, providing a turnkey opportunity to create a recurring revenue business backed by Appy Pie's reliable technology stack. This model enables resellers to start generating income almost immediately, offering clients mobile apps, websites, and PWAs built through one unified, no-code system.

The program offers a comprehensive range of benefits designed to maximize flexibility and profitability for resellers. Each partner gets a 100% white-label setup, allowing them to operate entirely under their own brand, manage their own domain, and set independent pricing. The starter package includes 50 paid licenses, enabling resellers to begin offering digital solutions immediately.

The platform supports native iOS and Android app creation, Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), and fully responsive websites, ensuring complete multi-platform coverage. Resellers also enjoy full control over pricing and margins, giving them the freedom to set competitive rates and retain all profits.

Every reseller is assigned a dedicated account manager and receives personalized onboarding and ongoing technical support. Appy Pie's team ensures a seamless experience from setup to delivery, helping resellers focus on customer growth instead of managing infrastructure. To make the offer even more attractive, annual subscribers can save an additional 10%, further increasing profitability while maintaining a low entry cost.

Meanwhile, Appy Pie's white label website reseller program enables agencies and freelancers to build a parallel revenue stream by offering website development services using the same no-code platform. Together, these programs create a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to enter the app and website industry quickly, confidently, and profitably-without heavy investment or technical dependency.

This Zero Setup Fee offer is available only for a limited time in November. New partners can sign up and start building their fully branded reseller platforms immediately, with complete access to Appy Pie's technology and support ecosystem.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: or contect with Alok Kumar via or