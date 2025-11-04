Wizmo, Inc. Unveils Dataflex Support And Modernization Service To Extend And Evolve Mission-Critical Apps

Eagan, MN - November 4, 2025 - Wizmo, Inc., a managed private-cloud company serving businesses nationwide, announces dedicated DataFlex support and modernization services. The service helps customers keep trusted DataFlex applications running smoothly while adding the convenience of secure remote use, stronger protection of business data, and room to grow.

With a phased approach and clear timelines, Wizmo makes it easier for teams to improve performance and plan the future-without pausing day-to-day work.

Clear a Path From Limits to Modern Growth

Many long-standing DataFlex environments still rely on legacy infrastructure and bespoke configurations. As users and data increase, performance slides, integrations stall, remote access is clunky, and security expectations outpace the stack. Resources are diverted to maintenance over improvement, slowing initiatives and raising the organization's risk profile.

Wizmo's DataFlex Solutions to Modernize Without Disruption

Wizmo addresses this reality with a phased approach that stabilizes what's in place and introduces modern access, data, and security-without a disruptive rebuild.

Wizmo keeps work moving while upgrading the foundation by:



Hosting DataFlex in a managed private cloud (or your environment) for secure, dependable remote access.

Transitioning ISAM to SQL targets using pilots, parallel runs, and planned cutovers.

Enabling REST/ODBC connectivity for BI, web/mobile apps, and partner systems.

Automating patching, backups, monitoring, and disaster-recovery testing. Refreshing UI/UX to speed training while preserving familiar processes.

A Dependable DataFlex Partner for Everyday Operations

Wizmo earns trust with organizations that rely on DataFlex for daily work-finance, operations, inventory, case management, and more. The company begins with a clear understanding of your processes, then builds a plan that protects uptime while improvements roll out. Department heads get predictable timelines; internal IT gets documented changes; users get continuity and faster, smoother experiences.

This comprehensive approach emphasizes transparency and accountability. Wizmo's DataFlex services back response times and resolution targets, while monitoring and regular health checks keep surprises off your calendar. With a long record of private-cloud delivery and legacy stewardship, they meet you where you are and guide change at a pace your business can absorb.

Making DataFlex Resilient Today-and Ready for Tomorrow

Wizmo's DataFlex modernization services provide support to small to mid-sized organizations and departmental IT that rely on DataFlex for inventory, case management, scheduling, and daily operations. You get clear SLAs, predictable pricing, and a practical roadmap that protects uptime while introducing secure remote access, better performance, and integrations your teams will actually use.

Wizmo preserves familiar screens, documents every change, and sequences improvements around your calendar. Book a consultation to align hosting, security, and SQL targets with your company's goals. Visit Wizmo online to learn more about this and other services as well as Wizmo's Referral program, which rewards 10% on closed introductions with peer businesses you refer.

About Wizmo, Inc.

Wizmo provides managed private-cloud and hybrid hosting that keeps mission-critical software secure, available, and scalable. They modernize legacy systems and operate SaaS workloads with round-the-clock support and pricing without surprises. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Wizmo serves customers nationwide with an operations-first approach focused on reliability, compliance, predictable costs, and consistent performance for the long term.