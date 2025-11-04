Pixalate Introduces 'Clawback Report': Ad Industry's First Dispute Resolution System For Ad Buyers And Sellers To Streamline Ad Fraud Claims And Refunds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small- to mid-sized SSPs and DSPs lose millions to ad fraud because they cannot produce industry standard Invalid Traffic refund evidence. These teams lack legal and technical resources and rely on time-consuming manual processes and substandard evidence - such as screenshots of Excel files - in their refund negotiations. As a result, SMBs cannot negotiate clawbacks like larger enterprises with more robust legal teams, Pixalate streamlines dispute resolution with the ad industry's first Clawback Report, available via its Analytics dashboard. Clawback Report generates a tamper-proof signed PDF with IVT evidence that SSPs and DSPs use in refund negotiations. MRC-Accredited Evidence with Transaction-Level Granularity Clawback Report leverages Pixalate's MRC-accredited ad fraud detection engine to automatically aggregate and categorize IVT signals at unprecedented granularity. The system auto-compiles evidence packages organized by:

Publisher-level reason codes: Specific IVT categories (SIVT, GIVT) mapped to individual publishers and domains

Seller identification: SSP, exchange, and reseller chain documentation

Campaign-level attribution: Campaign IDs and impression-level data

Fraud taxonomy breakdowns: Issue or defend clawbacks against 40+ IVT types, including bot traffic, datacenter IPs, device spoofing, and behavioral anomalies Temporal analysis: Define custom timeframes (up to 12 months) to align evidence with specific dispute periods

Each Clawback Report generates tamper-proof signed PDF documentation with immutable audit trails for refund negotiations across the programmatic supply chain. Use Cases: Pixalate's Clawback Report For DSPs & Ad Buyers (Issuing Clawbacks)

Demand Refunds: Filter by Advertiser ID and Campaign ID to identify IVT tied to specific campaigns

Generate Evidence: Tamper-proof documentation containing Pixalate's IVT evidence. Filter to Exact Fraud Source: Filter by 41 IVT types (including GIVT and SIVT), Seller ID, App ID, or Domain

For SSPs & Ad Sellers (Defending Against Clawbacks)

Counter False IVT Accusations: Filter by Publisher ID, Seller ID, or App/Domain to defend traffic legitimacy Verify Clawback Evidence: Verification link in Clawback Report confirms the authenticity of the data and source Features: Clawback Report Data Points

Attribute Description Seller ID Seller ID associated with measured ad traffic, set/passed at an individual client level. App ID The identifier associated with the application measured.

Publisher ID The publisher ID associated with measured campaign ad traffic. This setting is used for both Domain and App-based Clawback Reports. Campaign ID The advertising campaign ID associated to measured ad traffic Advertiser ID The advertiser ID associated to measured campaign ad traffic Domain The core part of a website's URL. Gross Ad Count Estimated total ad count, including SIVT and GIVT IVT Type Filter by SIVT, GIVT, or specific fraud categories (bot traffic, datacenter traffic, click farms, etc.) SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) Coverage for 30 types of SIVT, including app spoofing, device ID stuffing, masked IP, etc. GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) Coverage for 11 types of GIVT, including datacenter, IAB crawler, TOR, etc. Lookback Period Up to one year for longer clawback negotiations. Legal and Compliance Statements Legal and compliance statements included in report documentation. SHA-256 Hashing Cryptographic function that endows reports with a unique 64-character fingerprint. Digital Signature Verification Clawback Report was produced within Pixalate's Analytics platform. Verification Link A link to verify that the PDF report is authentic and accurate



Availability

Clawback Report is available in Pixalate's Ad Fraud Analytics and Monitoring System.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate

Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared (including in the Clawback Reports) is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this information and any associated data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

