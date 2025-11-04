Pixalate Introduces 'Clawback Report': Ad Industry's First Dispute Resolution System For Ad Buyers And Sellers To Streamline Ad Fraud Claims And Refunds
|Attribute
|Description
|Seller ID
|Seller ID associated with measured ad traffic, set/passed at an individual client level.
|App ID
| The identifier associated with the application measured.
|Publisher ID
|The publisher ID associated with measured campaign ad traffic. This setting is used for both Domain and App-based Clawback Reports.
|Campaign ID
|The advertising campaign ID associated to measured ad traffic
|Advertiser ID
|The advertiser ID associated to measured campaign ad traffic
|Domain
|The core part of a website's URL.
|Gross Ad Count
|Estimated total ad count, including SIVT and GIVT
|IVT Type
|Filter by SIVT, GIVT, or specific fraud categories (bot traffic, datacenter traffic, click farms, etc.)
|SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic)
|Coverage for 30 types of SIVT, including app spoofing, device ID stuffing, masked IP, etc.
|GIVT (General Invalid Traffic)
|Coverage for 11 types of GIVT, including datacenter, IAB crawler, TOR, etc.
|Lookback Period
|Up to one year for longer clawback negotiations.
|Legal and Compliance Statements
|Legal and compliance statements included in report documentation.
|SHA-256 Hashing
|Cryptographic function that endows reports with a unique 64-character fingerprint.
|Digital Signature
|Verification Clawback Report was produced within Pixalate's Analytics platform.
|Verification Link
|A link to verify that the PDF report is authentic and accurate
Availability
Clawback Report is available in Pixalate's Ad Fraud Analytics and Monitoring System.
Contact Sales to learn more.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate
Disclaimer
The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared (including in the Clawback Reports) is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this information and any associated data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”
