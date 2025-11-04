ITRS Named A Visionary In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Experience Monitoring For Second Consecutive Year -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ITRS today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for the second year in a row.

ITRS is a pioneer in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical industries. Uptrends, its DEM solution, enables customers to deliver reliable, high-performing digital experiences across regulated and globally distributed environments.

“We're deeply committed to our clients' success and proud to be named a Visionary for the second year in a row,” commented Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS.“Digital Experience Monitoring connects IT system health to end-user satisfaction - empowering our clients to deliver world-class digital products that build loyalty, strengthen trust, and drive business growth.”

Reducing Complexity, Enriching Observability: Agentic AI-Enabled DEM

ITRS is infusing agentic AI into its DEM platform to enable customers to deploy holistic monitoring and adapt faster at enterprise scale. This minimizes the risks of misconfiguration, blind spots, and delayed detection across complex environments.

Additionally, ITRS is furthering its integrations and alignment with OpenTelemetry (OTel) and other open data standards, bringing DEM insights on business-critical performance into observability pipelines.

Terpstra added:“We're continuing to align our roadmap to the real-world challenges our customers face: application and infrastructure complexity, fragmented telemetry data, and the need for more holistic and automated observability.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Matt Crossley, Tanmay Bisht, 27 October 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ITRS

ITRS provides real-time monitoring, analytics, and observability solutions that help financial institutions and enterprises ensure operational resilience, performance, and compliance. Trusted by leading banks and global multi-brand enterprises, ITRS enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact their customers or their business. Learn more at .

