Record Number Of Fatalities On Swiss Roads

So far, it has not been possible to reverse this negative trend in Switzerland and stop the increase in fatal accidents, according to a press release issued by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) on Tuesday. A consistent policy in favour of road safety and a joint commitment from all road traffic stakeholders is therefore required, it said.

“There are effective measures, but they can only be realised if there is the political will,” said Mario Cavegn, Head of Road Traffic at the BFU.

Without political support, however, the target set by the Federal Roads Office of reducing the number of road deaths to 100 by 2030 is unlikely to be achieved, according to the BFU.

+ Cycling accidents in Switzerland rise by 50% in ten years

