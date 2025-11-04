Peterprint Expands Into Germany With Digital Printing Processes For Modern Brands And Designers



Emmerich am Rhein – In an industry that has long been characterized by traditional processes and rigid structures, a lot is currently changing. Digital printing is becoming increasingly relevant. Shorter production times, smaller print runs, and more flexible design options make this process particularly attractive. The Dutch company PeterPrint, which has been actively shaping this change for years, is now officially launching on the German market. PeterPrint specializes in high-quality digital printing processes and serves a target group that is often neglected in traditional printing processes: design-oriented companies, smaller agencies, e-commerce brands, start-ups, and freelancers who demand quality but do not need mass production. Printing is exclusively digital. This makes even small print runs economically and ecologically viable. Proprietary platform, tailor-made for creative requirements What sets PeterPrint apart from the competition: The entire platform, from the calculator to file upload, is developed in-house by its own team of developers.“We have seven developers working continuously on our website,” explains founder Ferry Lammerts.“This gives us the ability to respond very quickly to feedback from our customers and tailor our processes specifically to creative workflows.” This technical advantage allows us to offer features that are not available elsewhere or only to a limited extent: free choice of formats, easy ordering of multiple designs in a single order, instant price calculation even for special requests, as well as over 30 paper types and numerous finishes such as UV spot varnish, foil stamping, or white printing. A niche with potential: printing as part of brand identity For many young brands, studios, and shops, print is no longer just a means to an end, but part of their branding. High-quality business cards, booklets, or small mailers are part of a complete brand image.“We believe that printing is no longer the final step, but part of the creative process,” says Lammerts. Inspiration and community instead of just production The design of the platform also reflects what PeterPrint is all about: inspiration, clarity, and accessibility. The Masterpieces section showcases over 700 customer projects. Customers can also order the sample book to discover the range and be inspired by the designs of other designers. Launch in Germany from October 2025 PeterPrint was founded in the Netherlands in 2013. From the outset, the focus was on providing creative professionals with an uncomplicated way to order high-quality printed materials online with plenty of room for experimentation. Initial success in the Netherlands was quickly followed by expansion into Belgium. Since 2021, the company has been producing in its own print shop, giving it even more control over quality, speed, and sustainability. Since October, PeterPrint has also been active in Germany with a localized online shop. The goal is to bridge the gap between the possibilities of digital printing and the growing demands of modern, creative companies. Contact person Alica Ücdemir ...

