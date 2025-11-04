15 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Pakistan SC

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 15 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion inside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media reports.

Islamabad Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that the explosion occurred in the Supreme Court canteen at 10:55 a.m., the Express Tribune reported.

Of the injured, three were admitted to PIMS Hospital and nine to Polyclinic, Rizvi said.

