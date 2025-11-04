Chainlink And Validation Cloud Collaborate To Power Institutional Defi With Cross-Chain Interoperability And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chainlink and Validation Cloud announced a collaboration between Mavrik, Validation Cloud's domain-specific AI engine, and Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The collaboration seeks to connect artificial intelligence and cross-chain connectivity to redefine how institutions understand, navigate, and move digital assets across networks.

The collaboration targets the rapidly expanding institutional market for stablecoins and tokenized assets, projected to represent over $100 trillion in on-chain value by 2030, and builds the foundation for intelligent interoperability-leveraging Chainlink's trusted infrastructure for cross-chain interoperability and Mavrik's contextual AI for real-time interpretation.

“The collaboration between Chainlink with Validation Cloud represents a major advancement in how institutions interact with decentralized finance,” said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. By connecting Validation Cloud's specialized AI to Chainlink's proven infrastructure, we will enable institutions to see where liquidity is forming, how assets are moving, and how to deploy capital most efficiently across our connected networks-this collaboration sets a new standard for how capital markets will operate on-chain.”

Chainlink's CCIP connects the world's leading blockchains and existing financial systems, enabling secure and seamless movement of data and value across ecosystems. The Chainlink standard is rapidly becoming the connective layer, accelerating institutional adoption, providing the trust and reliability needed for capital markets to scale on-chain.

Mavrik, Validation Cloud's AI platform, transforms raw blockchain activity into actionable institutional intelligence. By interpreting on-chain behaviors and asset flows in real time, Mavrik enables organizations to monitor liquidity, trace value movements, and optimize strategies across networks.

“By combining our domain-specific AI with Chainlink's CCIP, we're making the cross-chain world dynamically explorable-allowing institutions to derive, interpret, and capitalize across networks in real time,” said Alex Nwaka, CEO of Validation Cloud.

The collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of intelligent cross-chain finance. As trillions of dollars in stablecoins and tokenized assets migrate on-chain, interoperability with intelligence will define the era of institutional adoption.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is the leading AI and data platform for Web3. Ranked #1 globally for performance, the company delivers intelligence that powers enterprises, asset managers, and networks worldwide. Learn more at | LinkedIn | X | Podcast | YouTube

