American Institutes For Research Experts To Present At The Association For Public Policy Analysis And Management (APPAM) 2025 Fall Research Conference
AIR experts will share their work across a variety of topics, including designing policies to increase college access and completion, teacher recruitment and retention, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms, and more. Built around the theme,“Forging Collaborations for Transformative and Resilient Policy Solutions,” the conference will bring together policy experts, researchers, student, government leaders and professionals from around the country.
AIR is a Gold Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Pacific Standard Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website.
Thursday, November 13
8:30-10:00am
Panel Session: Academics, Professional Skills, and Critical Thinking-What Drives Students' Economic Mobility?
Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: Leonesa 3
AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald
10:15-11:45am
Panel Session: Harnessing Evidence to Advance Equity in Career Pathways
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 706 - Pilchuck
AIR Presenter/Author: Neha Nanda
1:45-3:15pm
Panel Session: Community Perspectives on School Desegregation and Integration: School Choice, Housing Mobility, and Community Engagement
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 709 - Stillaguamish
AIR Discussant: Ellie Klein
AIR Chair: Terris Ross
AIR Organizer: Christopher Paek
Panel Session: Occupational Licensing: Barriers, Competition, and Equity in the Modern Labor Market
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 706 - Pilchuck
AIR Panel Chair: Dan Goldhaber
3:30-5:00pm
Panel Session: Using Statewide Administrative Data to Examine the Inputs and Outcomes of Career and Technical Education (CTE)
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 – Foss
- Panel Presentation: Post-Pandemic CTE Teacher Attrition Across Five States
AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald
Paper Panel: Early Childhood Impacts
Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: Discovery A
AIR Presenter/Author: Ashley Pierson
Panel Session: Institutional Resources for Navigating Complexity: Designing Policies to Increase College Access and Completion
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 - Queets
AIR Discussant: Preeya Mbekeani
Friday, November 14
8:30-10:00am
Panel Session: Leveraging Housing Policy to Reduce Educational Inequality
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 - Queets
AIR Discussant: Terris Ross
10:15-11:45am
Panel Session: Evaluating Criminal Legal Reforms and Rollbacks in California
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 503 - Duckabush
AIR Discussant: Candace Hester
1:45-3:15pm
Panel Session: Staffing for Special Education Service Delivery and Impacts of SPED Service Delivery Models
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 - Foss
AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald
1:45-3:15 pm
Paper Panel: Governing Innovation: AI, Infrastructure, and Global Public Value
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 707 - Snoqualmie
AIR Discussant: Ruhan Circi
3:30-5:00pm
Panel Session: Evidence on Participation in High School Career and Technical Education Programs and Student Outcomes
Location: Grand Hyatt Seattle, Floor: 1st Floor/Lobby Level, Room: EA Amphitheater
AIR Presenter/Author: Kelly Reese
Saturday, November 15
12:00-1:30pm
Saturday Poster Luncheon
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 710 - Regency Ballroom
- Poster #63: Improving Educational Stability and Opportunities for California's Foster Youth Students
AIR Presenter/Author: Isabelle Saillard
- Poster #121: The Landscape and Evolvement of the School Choice Scholarship Since the 1980s-A Bibliometric Review
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ke Wang and Anlan Zhang
1:45-3:15pm
Panel Session: Teacher Value Added and Long-Run Student Outcomes
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 504 - Foss
AIR Chair: Dan Goldhaber
- Panel Presentation: Measurements of Comprehensive Long-Run Teacher Impacts: Moving Beyond Test-Based Value-Added
AIR Presenter: Ben Backes
Workshop: Agentic AI: Empowering Policy Innovation
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 502 - Cowliltz
AIR Moderator: Burhan Ogut
AIR Organizer: Ruhan Circi
AIR Presenter/Author: Bhashithe Abeysinghe
3:30-5:00pm
Panel Session: Strategic and Targeted Solutions to School Staffing Problems
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 5th Floor, Room: 505 – Queets
- Panel Paper: Exploring the Landscape of Teacher Applications
AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber
Panel Session: New Experimental Evidence on the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) Program
Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, Floor: 7th Floor, Room: 705 - Palouse
AIR Discussant: Siobhan Mills de la Rosa
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .
