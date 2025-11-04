Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market Report 2025: Opportunities In Adopting Advanced Technologies, AI Integration, Strategic Acquisitions - Global Forecast To 2034

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization (CRO) Mass Spectroscopy Services Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing drug discovery activities, the rise in the development of targeted therapies, expansion in diagnostic testing, growing global demand for CRO-based analytical services, and the growth of cross-border clinical trial activities. The contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing complexity of drug discovery pipelines, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of personalized medicine, and higher research and development expenditures. Key trends expected during the forecast period include technological advancements, adoption of high-resolution mass spectrometry, implementation of top-down proteomics, utilization of artificial intelligence, and the integration of cloud-based data management solutions.

The growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to drive the growth of the contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market going forward. These industries include organizations involved in discovering, developing, and manufacturing drugs, biologics, and diagnostics to improve patient health outcomes. Growth in these sectors is fueled by increasing investments in research and development, which accelerate the discovery of new drugs and therapies to address complex and unmet medical needs.

CRO mass spectroscopy services support these industries by providing precise analytical insights that enhance drug discovery, development, and regulatory compliance. For instance, in June 2023, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based organization representing the pharmaceutical sector, European pharmaceutical production increased from \$352.48 billion in 2021 to \$369.95 billion in 2022. Therefore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is propelling the growth of the CRO mass spectroscopy services market.

Key companies in the CRO mass spectroscopy services market are focusing on developing advanced platforms, such as next-generation mass spectrometry (MS) software solutions, to improve biomarker discovery, protein quantification, and immunopeptidomics analysis. Next-generation MS software solutions are sophisticated tools designed to enhance the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of data analysis in complex chemical and biological research. For instance, in May 2025, Biognosys AG, a Switzerland-based mass spectrometry solutions company, launched Spectronaut 20 and SpectroMine 5, two advanced MS data analysis platforms setting new benchmarks in immunopeptidomics and data-independent acquisition (DIA) workflows.

These AI-enhanced platforms significantly increase sensitivity and accuracy in detecting low-abundance peptides, providing deeper proteome coverage and improved neoantigen identification. By replacing manual, error-prone data interpretation with automated, machine learning-driven analytics, these tools accelerate therapeutic target validation. Their enhanced peptide-spectrum matching engine improves peptide identification and quantification consistency, delivering more reliable and reproducible results in clinical research.

In March 2025, Momentum Biotechnologies, a US-based contract research organization, acquired OmicScouts GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Momentum Biotechnologies aims to expand its mass spectrometry-based drug discovery capabilities and strengthen its presence in the European market. OmicScouts GmbH is a Germany-based CRO specializing in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and chemoproteomics services.

North America was the largest region in the contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market in 2024. The regions covered in contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the contract research organization (CRO) mass spectroscopy services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

