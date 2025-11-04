Omics-Based Clinical Trials Research Report 2025: Market To Reach $44.1 Billion By 2029 As Personalized Medicine And Multi-Omics Adoption Accelerate - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$31.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$44.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk A/S BioNTech SE IQVIA Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ICON Public Limited Company SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA Eurofins Scientific SE Syneos Health Inc. Illumina Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Parexel International Corporation Bruker Corporation Fulgent Genetics Inc. Signios Biosciences BioAro Inc.
Scope:
- Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Transcriptomics Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV Study Design: Interventional Studies, Observational Studies, Expanded Access Studies Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Subsegments:
- Genomics: Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing Proteomics: Protein Expression Profiling, Post-Translational Modifications Analysis, Protein-Protein Interaction Mapping Metabolomics: Targeted Metabolomics, Untargeted Metabolomics, Metabolic Flux Analysis Transcriptomics: Microarray Analysis, Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Gene Expression Profiling
