Colortokens Federal Solutions And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Enterprise Microsegmentation Solutions To The Public Sector

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColorTokens Federal Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise microsegmentation and breach containment, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ColorTokens' Public Sector distributor, making the company's comprehensive microsegmentation platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Our Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation PlatformTM helps Government agencies strengthen cyber resilience by containing and minimizing the impact of breaches,” said Jim Sutton, Vice President, at ColorTokens.“Xshield ensures policy-based security, aligned with Zero Trust Architecture principles and Federal compliance requirements. By partnering with Carahsoft and their reseller network, we can expand the accessibility and reach of our security platform in the Public Sector.”

Xshield is designed to support Federal mission needs, empowering the Government to safeguard sensitive data, critical infrastructure and national security. Xshield prevents lateral movement of malware and ransomware by surrounding mission-critical systems with a micro-perimeter. The platform provides enhanced landscape visibility and threat detection and containment, enabling agencies to test new policies without disrupting current operations.

“Xshield delivers a reliable, modern platform to help Government agencies strengthen their cyber resilience and meet compliance standards,” said Chris Clarke, Program Executive for Threat Detection Solutions at Carahsoft.“ColorTokens' platform reduces operational complexity and allows agencies to respond to threats quickly and effectively. We look forward to working with ColorTokens and our reseller partners to bring the advanced microsegmentation platform to the Public Sector.”

ColorTokens' solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or ...; or explore ColorTokens' solutions here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation and breach-containment solutions, dedicated to making organizations“breach ready.” By preventing the lateral spread of ransomware and advanced malware, ColorTokens protects complex network infrastructures through its innovative XshieldTM platform. The platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enabling the enforcement of granular micro-perimeters, swift isolation of critical assets, and effective breach response. Recognized as a Leader in both The Forrester WaveTM: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024) and the GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation v2 (April 2025), ColorTokens delivers proactive security that prevents disruptions and safeguards global enterprises. For more information, visit .

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors which enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

