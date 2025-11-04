Visionstate Announces U.S. Pilot Project And Expands Customer Portfolio Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company"), a leader in smart facility management, is pleased to announce a new pilot project agreement with a leading U.S.-based facility management company recognized for its focus on innovation and sustainable practices.

The pilot program marks Visionstate's continued expansion into the U.S. market and reinforces the Company's commitment to advancing technology-driven operational excellence. The initial phase of the pilot includes three hospital locations, with the potential to expand to 15 facilities under the pilot terms. Upon successful completion, the parties will move toward a broader rollout agreement across additional sites within the client's portfolio.

"This partnership is a major milestone for Visionstate as it brings our technology into collaboration with a US-based facility management company that shares our commitment to process innovation and sustainability," said Shannon Moore, President of Visionstate IoT Inc. "Hospitals present some of the most complex cleaning and compliance environments, and we are proud that our technology is being deployed to help drive measurable outcomes in efficiency, accountability, and environmental responsibility."

In addition to this U.S. pilot project, Visionstate continues to expand its footprint across North America:



The Company has onboarded a new customer for its MIRA inspection platform, beginning with 10 locations and a potential portfolio of an additional 70. Notably, two of the locations are large trucking companies, and another is a large construction company, marking Visionstate's first deployment of its inspection technology within these industries.

Visionstate has also added another Ontario-based hospital, which will serve as an ongoing case study showcasing the impact of Visionstate's technology on healthcare cleaning and compliance. Furthermore, October marked a turning point in Visionstate's penetration into long-term care facilities, where its software is increasingly being adopted to meet evolving cleaning compliance requirements and accountability standards.

"These developments reflect the growing recognition of Visionstate's software solutions as essential tools for ensuring cleanliness, compliance, and sustainability across diverse industries," added Moore. "From healthcare to logistics and construction, our technology continues to demonstrate versatility and value in real-world applications."

With its ongoing U.S. expansion, new sector adoption, and strategic customer growth, Visionstate continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in smart facility management technologies.

Visionstate's revenue model is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), providing recurring, scalable revenue based on software licensing. The Company's primary objective continues to be customer acquisition and market expansion to achieve critical mass across its portfolio of IoT and data-driven solutions.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Visionstate IoT Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDATM smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

