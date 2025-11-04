New Radiation-Tolerant, High-Reliability Communication Interface Solution For Space Applications

The ATA6571RT transceiver offers significant advantages over traditional CAN solutions, which are typically limited to a 1 Mbps communication bandwidth. With the ability to handle bit rates up to 5 Mbps and support for larger payloads of up to 64 bytes per frame, the ATA6571RT enhances efficiency and reduces bus load. Backward compatible with classic CAN, the ATA6571RT offers a smooth transition for existing systems.

Additionally, its Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) mechanism provides enhanced error detection, increasing reliability for safety-critical applications. The ATA6571RT is designed for space applications including platform data handling, propulsion system control, sensor bus control, robotics, on-board computers for nanosatellites and more. For easy integration at the PCB level, this RT device remains pin-distribution compatible with the original Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) plastic or ceramic versions.

"The ATA6571RT transceiver offers a cost-effective, size-optimized and power-efficient device designed to meet the stringent demands of space environments,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip's aerospace and defense business.“As a leading supplier to the aerospace and defense market, Microchip is proud of its space heritage with products embedded in New Space and deep space missions.”

The ATA6571RT transceiver is designed to withstand harsh space conditions with its resistance to Single-Event Effects (SEE) and Total Ionizing Dose (TID). It also features low power management with local and remote wake-up support, as well as short-circuit and overtemperature protection.

The addition of the ATA6571RT CAN FD transceiver further strengthens Microchip's commitment to delivering reliable, secure and high-performance solutions for demanding environments. The company's comprehensive portfolio of communication interface solutions for aerospace and defense includes radiation-tolerant and radiation-hardened interfaces such as Ethernet, MIL-STD-1553 and SpaceWire.

Pricing and Availability

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Application image:



Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.