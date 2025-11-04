Emotional Innovations Announces 'Take Charge Of Your Life' Program: A Transformative Course To Master Motivation, Thoughts, Emotions, And Actions

Scottsdale, AZ – Emotional Innovations (EI) is happy to announce its 'Take Charge of Your Life' Program: a transformative course designed to help individuals master motivation, thoughts, emotions, and actions.

“Build a strong foundation with stress management, changing your thoughts, emotional intelligence, and action-focused strategies to achieve personal and professional success in three sections,” said Emily Krushefski, emotional innovations founder and CEO.“If you wish that you felt better, behaved differently, or could find ways to get what you want- we can help!”

EI offers a coursework of educational video tutorials based on Emily Krushefski's 25 years of experience working as a licensed counselor in the field of mental health. Businesses, schools, and mental health counselors refer their employees, students, and clients to the EI content so they can benefit from these life-changing skills that are rarely offered in traditional educational settings. EIs' goal is to improve the lives of millions in a cost-effective format. For less than the price of a single session with a mental health professional, individuals will have year-round access to the content to enable them to learn at their own pace.

The 'Take Charge of Your Life' Program leverages Emily Krushefski's expertise as a seasoned therapist to guide participants through a step-by-step process to building and optimizing their mental health. Individuals will learn hands-on techniques, presented in easy-to-follow and fun videos that build on each other to help them live according to their values and become their own best selves.

The program is split into the following three sections:

Section 1: “Setting the Stage”

The first section helps participants to learn how to push forward when lacking motivation, techniques to manage stress, self-accountability, and other valuable tools. It is called“Setting the Stage” because individuals will be building the foundation and tools necessary to do the work in the following sections.

Section 2: “Behind the Scenes”

This section is divided into two subsections, which are“Thoughts” and“Emotions”. In the“Thoughts” section, individuals will learn hands-on ways to help keep their thoughts accurate to the situation, helping them to minimize unnecessary stress and uncomfortable emotional reactions in their lives. In the“Emotions” section, they will then learn how to decode the messages conveyed by their emotions and translate them into actionable plans to aid in achieving life goals.

Section 3:“On The Stage”

The last stage in the program, section 3 empowers individuals to use all that they have learned in the prior lessons. Divided into two parts, the first teaches participants how to manage their own behavior and the second helps them be effective in their relationships with others.

“By the time you have finished all three sections, the objective of the course is that you will be able to make decisions about how you want to act in your life, in your work, and in your relationships. You will have the tools you need to make your thoughts match your circumstances, you will be able to understand your emotional messages, and you will be able to influence your behavior,” added Emily Krushefski.

Emotional Innovations encourages individuals to browse its program and choice of plans today by visiting its website.

About Emotional Innovations

