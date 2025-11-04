8Th Jordan Gaming Lab Branch Opens In Tafileh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Gaming Lab, one of the initiatives of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), has opened its eighth branch in southern Tafileh governorate to support and develop the digital gaming industry locally and across the Kingdom.According to a KAFD statement, the new facility reflects an "effective model" of partnership with local community institutions, as it was established within the Ard Al-Karam Foundation for Development and Training, a non-profit organization founded in 2022 that promotes cooperation and sustainable development, especially in Tafileh.The partnership aims to enhance development efforts, expand the base of beneficiaries, and empower youth by building their skills across Jordan's governorates.This expansion marks an "additional step" to realizing the Economic Modernization Vision, which emphasizes support for a knowledge-based economy and enables young people to build a future rooted in creativity and innovation.Launched in 2011 under a Royal initiative through KAFD in partnership with Maysalward, the Jordan Gaming Lab operates across several governorates, namely Amman, Irbid, Zarqa, Aqaba, and Karak (two locations), as well as a mobile lab that reaches wider youth segments nationwide.