Iran Vows to Reconstruct Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Iran will restore nuclear facilities that were struck by the US and Israel earlier this year, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced, reaffirming that Tehran is not pursuing nuclear weapons.
In June 2025, coordinated air attacks by the US and Israel targeted Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear complexes, inflicting significant damage, according to satellite images and defense experts.
The strikes were described as preemptive measures intended to obstruct Iran’s advancement toward a nuclear bomb.
Following the attacks, former President Donald Trump cautioned that the US might carry out further assaults if Iran reactivates the damaged facilities. Tehran, insisting that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, condemned the bombings as a breach of its sovereignty.
“The scientific knowledge is in the minds of our scientists. Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us – we will rebuild, and with greater strength,” Pezeshkian told state media on Sunday while visiting the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).
He explained that, although nuclear technology can be destructive, “only a fraction of its applications relate to weapons,” noting that most of its uses benefit medicine, agriculture, and industry. Pezeshkian dismissed Western assertions that Iran aims to build nuclear arms, declaring, “building a nuclear weapon is not on our agenda, and they know this.”
“Unfortunately, targeted propaganda has made the word ‘nuclear’ synonymous with bomb-making… All our nuclear activities are aimed at solving citizens’ problems and non-military issues,” he emphasized.
