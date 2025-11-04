Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-11-04 07:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

  • Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

Thursday, November 13, 2025

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at . Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company's investor website.

For further information, contact Brian J. Butler, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations at (802) 855-4070, or visit the company's website at .


