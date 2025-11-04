Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference
Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at . Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company's investor website.
For further information, contact Brian J. Butler, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations at (802) 855-4070, or visit the company's website at .
