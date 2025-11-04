403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief: Qatar Reinforces Its Leading Role In Social Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi stated that Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development, underscores its leading role as a key regional and international partner in supporting human development paths and enhancing joint humanitarian action.
This came in a statement by the General Secretariat during Al-Budaiwi's participation in the inauguration of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), in the presence of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and several Heads of State, their representatives, senior officials, and experts in social development and policy.
Al-Budaiwi praised the distinguished efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting this leading global event and in its preparation as well as organization in coordination with the United Nations (UN).
"This reflects the high international standing that the State of Qatar enjoys and its active role in supporting international initiatives and dialogues related to human development and investment in people," said Al-Budaiwi.
Furthermore, he underlined that the objectives of this conference represent a fundamental pillar in the GCC's vision for social development, which is based on promoting social justice, empowering various community groups, and developing social protection systems.
"These goals align with the strategic directions of the GCC states towards building more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable societies," added the Secretary General, reiterating the GCC's support for all international efforts aimed at enhancing social development and achieving human well-being.
He stressed the Council's keenness to strengthen its international partnerships and exchange expertise to contribute to achieving the conference's objectives and elevating the global impact of its programs and initiatives.
"This comes in implementation of the wise directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC states and to solidify the Council's role as an active partner in global efforts aimed at promoting comprehensive human development," he concluded. (pickup previous)
sss
This came in a statement by the General Secretariat during Al-Budaiwi's participation in the inauguration of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), in the presence of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and several Heads of State, their representatives, senior officials, and experts in social development and policy.
Al-Budaiwi praised the distinguished efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting this leading global event and in its preparation as well as organization in coordination with the United Nations (UN).
"This reflects the high international standing that the State of Qatar enjoys and its active role in supporting international initiatives and dialogues related to human development and investment in people," said Al-Budaiwi.
Furthermore, he underlined that the objectives of this conference represent a fundamental pillar in the GCC's vision for social development, which is based on promoting social justice, empowering various community groups, and developing social protection systems.
"These goals align with the strategic directions of the GCC states towards building more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable societies," added the Secretary General, reiterating the GCC's support for all international efforts aimed at enhancing social development and achieving human well-being.
He stressed the Council's keenness to strengthen its international partnerships and exchange expertise to contribute to achieving the conference's objectives and elevating the global impact of its programs and initiatives.
"This comes in implementation of the wise directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC states and to solidify the Council's role as an active partner in global efforts aimed at promoting comprehensive human development," he concluded. (pickup previous)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment