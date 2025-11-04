Rapid Food Safety Testing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities In AI-Driven Predictive Analytics, Government Modernisation Programs, And Rising Consumer Focus On Food Safety

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested, Food Tested, Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for rapid food safety testing is estimated to be valued at USD 19.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall rapid food safety testing and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The rising demand for convenience and packaged food products is a major driver of the rapid food safety testing market. Packaged foods, such as ready-to-eat meals, frozen products, dairy, meat, and snacks, undergo extensive processing and longer supply chains, increasing the risk of contamination by pathogens, allergens, or chemical residues.

Consumers are highly conscious of food safety, pushing manufacturers to adopt rapid testing methods like PCR, ELISA, and chromatography to ensure product safety before reaching shelves. For example, Nestle and PepsiCo rely on rapid microbial and allergen testing to meet strict global food safety standards. Similarly, Tyson Foods uses rapid pathogen detection for meat products, ensuring compliance and consumer trust. This demand boosts the adoption of rapid testing technologies worldwide.

Immunoassay-based testing segment is expected to hold the third-largest share by technology of the rapid food safety testing market.

Immunoassay-based testing is a rapid food safety testing method that uses antigen-antibody reactions to detect contaminants, pathogens, toxins, or allergens in food. Its main types include Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Lateral Flow Assay (LFA), and Radioimmunoassay (RIA). In the rapid food safety testing market, it enables quick, cost-effective, and highly sensitive detection. It is widely applied to dairy, meat, seafood, grains, nuts, and processed foods. Immunoassays target pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, allergens (peanuts, gluten, soy), toxins, and mycotoxins. Their versatility and speed make them critical for ensuring compliance with safety standards and protecting consumer health.

The meat, poultry & seafood segment holds a significant share in the food tested segment of the rapid food safety testing market.

Meat, poultry, and seafood are animal-derived food products consumed globally for their high protein and nutrient content. Meat includes beef, pork, and lamb; poultry covers chicken, turkey, and duck; seafoods comprise fish, shellfish, and crustaceans. These foods are highly perishable and prone to contamination by pathogens (Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli), toxins, and allergens.

Rapid food safety testing technologies such as PCR-based testing, immunoassays (ELISA, LFA), chromatography, spectrometry, and convenience-based tests are widely used in meat, poultry & seafood testing. With rising global demand for protein-rich diets and processed meat products, consumption is increasing, creating significant opportunities for rapid food safety testing to ensure safety, compliance, and consumer protection.

Asia Pacific holds the third-largest share in the global rapid food safety testing market.

The Asia Pacific rapid food safety testing market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing concerns over foodborne illnesses, rising consumption of packaged and processed foods, and stricter regulatory standards. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are witnessing increasing demand for advanced testing methods like PCR, immunoassays, and chromatography to ensure food safety.

The growing middle-class population and urbanization further boost demand for safe and high-quality food. A recent development occurred in 2025 when SGS launched its new next-generation rapid microbiological testing platform in Singapore, enhancing detection speed and accuracy. Key regulatory bodies include Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) (India), National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) (China), Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) (Japan), and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) (Australia-New Zealand), ensuring compliance, safety, and consumer protection.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:



Service Launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and service launches in the rapid food safety testing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the rapid food safety testing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rapid food safety testing market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product footprints of leading players

Key Attributes:

