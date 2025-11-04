Rapid Food Safety Testing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities In AI-Driven Predictive Analytics, Government Modernisation Programs, And Rising Consumer Focus On Food Safety
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|290
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$19.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview
Macroeconomic Indicators
- Global Economic Outlook: Rising Foodborne Disease Cases Drive Market Global Economic Outlook: Rising Trade Opportunities
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Emphasis on Food Quality and Protecting Brand Reputation Introduction of Stringent Food Safety Regulations and Standards Rise in Food Recalls Increase in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products
Restraints
- Maintenance and Calibration Costs of Food Testing Labs Inadequate Cleaning and Disinfection Between Tests Increase Cross-Contamination Risks Lack of Coordination Between Market Stakeholders and Improper Enforcement of Regulatory Laws and Supporting Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Integration of AI and ML for Predictive Food Safety Analytics Government-Funded Programs to Modernize Food Safety Infrastructure Increasing Focus on Importance of Food Safety
Challenges
- High Costs Associated with Procurement of Food Safety Testing Equipment Rapid Tests Frequently Experience Delays in Availability for Newly Identified Pathogens
Case Study Analysis
- AI-Enabled Food Plants to Conduct Rapid, Real-Time Contaminant Testing Directly On-Site Taag Xpert Assistant, a Web-based AI-Driven Platform, Reduces Contamination Detection Time Impact on Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Adjacent Ecosystems Working on Generative AI Driving Trust Through Speed and Accuracy: Sgs's Journey to Cii Food Safety Recognition Eurofins Elevates Fruit Safety: Rapid and Reliable Patulin Testing
Industry Trends
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development Sourcing Data Analysis & Interpretation Consultation & Advisory Service Collaboration & Networking End-users
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Pcr Immunoassay
Complementary Technologies
- Sample Preparation Data Processing and Analytics
Adjacent Technologies
- Food Processing Automation & Control
Company Profiles
- Eurofins Scientific SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA. ALS Intertek Group PLC Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation TUV SUD Asurequality Tentamus Alfa Chemistry TUV Nord Group Microbac Laboratories Hill Labs Foodchain ID Romer Labs Division Holding AGQ Labs Certified Group Symbio Labs Agrolab OMIC USA Inc. Fare Labs Campden BRI Mitra S.K. Private Limited Element Materials Technology Amlab Services Pte. Ltd. Cotecna
Rapid Food Safety Testing Market
