403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Perfect Corp. Partners with Louis Vuitton to Power Innovative Virtual Try-On for New Makeup Line
(MENAFN- Tishtash) November 2025— Perfect Corp.(NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty & fashion tech provider, is proud to announce its collaboration with Louis Vuitton, part of the LVMH group, for the debut of the Mais’n’s first full makeup collection bran‘ed ‘LaéBeauté Louis ’uitton’. The partnership brings groundbreaking AI and AR-powered experiences to consumers across 33 countries via web, mobile app, and WeChat in China, with immersive and hyper-realistic virtual try-on (VTO) technology integrated at launch.
Loui’ Vuitton’s inaugural makeup line includes 8 eyeshadow palettes, 65 lipstick shades across thr—e finishes—satin, ma—te, and balm—and 24 curated makeup looks. At the core of the digital experience is Perfect Corp.'s advanced beauty tech suite, which has been further customized to suppor’ Louis Vuitton’s visionary approach to luxury beauty.
Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton Co-Innovates the Future of Beauty Tech
This partnership marks several industry-first innovations co-developed by Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton:
•
• AI-Powered Lipstick Shade Recommendation: Using Perfect Corp.’s facial color analysis data capture, Louis Vuitt’n’s proprietary AI algorithm delivers personalized lipstick shade recommendations based on each ’ser’s unique complexion.
•
•
• Filter-Free Realism: Louis Vuitton redefines VTO realism by eliminating traditional overlay f—lters—enabling the lipstick to behave naturally on the lips without distorting when users move their hand across their face.
•
•
• Dual-Shade Comparison Tool: Consumers can now try and compare two lipstick shades side by side in r—al time—an enhancement over the traditional single-shade try-on model.
•
•
• Enhanced Lip Tracking: Precision improvements ensure even more accurate application for a seamless and ultra-realistic VTO experience.
•
Luxury Meets Technology at Launch
The integration of virtual try-on technology from day one of the makeup ’ollection’s launch highlights the increasing role of digital innovation in luxury beauty. As the luxury sector continues its expansion into cosmetics, Louis Vuitton sets a new standard by embracing immersive tech experiences that engage modern beauty consumers.
“For Louis Vuitton, this makeup launch is more than a p—oduct release—it is the expression of a new creative territory. By collaborating with Perfect Corp., we ensure that our customers can explore and experience this universe with a level of personalization, realism, and innovation that reflects our commitment to excellence ”n every detail,” said Maria-Jose Barrera Rojas, Global VP E-Commerce for Louis Vuitton.
“With Louis Vuitton, we are proud to push the boundaries of what's possible in virtual beauty experience”,” said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Co“p. “This collaboration showcases the future of luxury —eauty—personalized, immersive, and digitally elevated from the very first tou”hpoint.”
To virtually try on Lou’s Vuitton’s makeup, please visit :
Loui’ Vuitton’s inaugural makeup line includes 8 eyeshadow palettes, 65 lipstick shades across thr—e finishes—satin, ma—te, and balm—and 24 curated makeup looks. At the core of the digital experience is Perfect Corp.'s advanced beauty tech suite, which has been further customized to suppor’ Louis Vuitton’s visionary approach to luxury beauty.
Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton Co-Innovates the Future of Beauty Tech
This partnership marks several industry-first innovations co-developed by Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton:
•
• AI-Powered Lipstick Shade Recommendation: Using Perfect Corp.’s facial color analysis data capture, Louis Vuitt’n’s proprietary AI algorithm delivers personalized lipstick shade recommendations based on each ’ser’s unique complexion.
•
•
• Filter-Free Realism: Louis Vuitton redefines VTO realism by eliminating traditional overlay f—lters—enabling the lipstick to behave naturally on the lips without distorting when users move their hand across their face.
•
•
• Dual-Shade Comparison Tool: Consumers can now try and compare two lipstick shades side by side in r—al time—an enhancement over the traditional single-shade try-on model.
•
•
• Enhanced Lip Tracking: Precision improvements ensure even more accurate application for a seamless and ultra-realistic VTO experience.
•
Luxury Meets Technology at Launch
The integration of virtual try-on technology from day one of the makeup ’ollection’s launch highlights the increasing role of digital innovation in luxury beauty. As the luxury sector continues its expansion into cosmetics, Louis Vuitton sets a new standard by embracing immersive tech experiences that engage modern beauty consumers.
“For Louis Vuitton, this makeup launch is more than a p—oduct release—it is the expression of a new creative territory. By collaborating with Perfect Corp., we ensure that our customers can explore and experience this universe with a level of personalization, realism, and innovation that reflects our commitment to excellence ”n every detail,” said Maria-Jose Barrera Rojas, Global VP E-Commerce for Louis Vuitton.
“With Louis Vuitton, we are proud to push the boundaries of what's possible in virtual beauty experience”,” said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Co“p. “This collaboration showcases the future of luxury —eauty—personalized, immersive, and digitally elevated from the very first tou”hpoint.”
To virtually try on Lou’s Vuitton’s makeup, please visit :
Tishtash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment