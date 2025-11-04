Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Spots Significant Discrepancies In Draft Budget

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan has prepared an opinion on the draft state budget for the coming year, submitted by the Parliament. During the review process, discussions were held with relevant state bodies, and certain adjustments were made to the budget package, said the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber, Vugar Gulmammadov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship devoted to the discussion of the draft law“On the State Budget for 2026,” Gulmammadov stated that the analysis of the functional classification of budget expenditures reflected in Article 7 revealed accounting discrepancies.

“According to our calculations, the total amount of these inconsistencies exceeds 150 million manat ($88.2 million). We believe that part of these issues will be addressed in the state budget before its final approval,” Gulmammadov emphasized.

He also noted that calculations related to the ceiling of consolidated budget expenditures indicated additional inconsistencies.

“We have concluded that some intra-group operations within the consolidated budget should be duly accounted for,” he added.