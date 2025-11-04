Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Spots Significant Discrepancies In Draft Budget
Speaking at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship devoted to the discussion of the draft law“On the State Budget for 2026,” Gulmammadov stated that the analysis of the functional classification of budget expenditures reflected in Article 7 revealed accounting discrepancies.
“According to our calculations, the total amount of these inconsistencies exceeds 150 million manat ($88.2 million). We believe that part of these issues will be addressed in the state budget before its final approval,” Gulmammadov emphasized.
He also noted that calculations related to the ceiling of consolidated budget expenditures indicated additional inconsistencies.
“We have concluded that some intra-group operations within the consolidated budget should be duly accounted for,” he added.
