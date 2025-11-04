Azerbaijan's Apple Exports Rise Significantly In Value And Volume
Experts note that the rise in exports reflects the expanding agricultural capacity of the country, improved storage and logistics infrastructure, and enhanced quality control standards. Azerbaijan's fruit-growing regions, particularly Guba, Gusar, Shamkir, and Gabala, continue to lead in apple cultivation and export supply.
