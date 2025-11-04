Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Apple Exports Rise Significantly In Value And Volume

Azerbaijan's Apple Exports Rise Significantly In Value And Volume


2025-11-04 06:04:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Experts note that the rise in exports reflects the expanding agricultural capacity of the country, improved storage and logistics infrastructure, and enhanced quality control standards. Azerbaijan's fruit-growing regions, particularly Guba, Gusar, Shamkir, and Gabala, continue to lead in apple cultivation and export supply.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN04112025000195011045ID1110291896



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search