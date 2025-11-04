MEXC Doubles Down On High-Growth Markets At Blockchain Life 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 40 million users worldwide, concluded a strategic presence at Blockchain Life 2025 as Diamond Sponsor, reinforcing its expansion into high-growth markets across MENA, CIS, Europe, and the Indo-Pak region. The October 28–29 event at Dubai's Festival Arena drew over 16,000 blockchain industry participants.













Strategic Positioning in High-Growth Corridors

MEXC leveraged its Diamond Sponsorship to strengthen connections with key opinion leaders, institutional partners, and traders across regions demonstrating accelerated crypto adoption. The exchange's presence reflected a focused approach to markets where cryptocurrency is gaining traction as both an investment vehicle and functional alternative to traditional finance.

"We're seeing substantial demand in markets where crypto offers genuine utility and where users are actively seeking access to emerging opportunities," said Cecilia Hsueh, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC. "Our presence at Blockchain Life is strategic positioning in markets that will shape the industry's trajectory over the next decade."

Shaping Industry Conversations

Cecilia joined senior executives from OKX, 1inch, Bybit, and KuCoin in a main stage panel examining the evolution of cryptocurrency exchanges. The discussion, "DEX vs CEX: Evolution of Exchange and New Competition," moderated by Margarita Grazhenskaya, VP of Listing Help, brought together Lennix Lai (CCO, OKX), Sergei Kunz (Co-Founder, 1inch), Emily Bao (Head of Spot Trading, Bybit), and Alicia Kao (Managing Director, KuCoin) to explore how centralized and decentralized platforms are adapting to serve sophisticated global users.

In a keynote titled "First Stop for Every Crypto Opportunity," MEXC outlined its vision for becoming the primary gateway for users seeking access to emerging tokens-addressing demand in markets looking for early-stage opportunities.













Driving Engagement Through Experience

MEXC's exhibition presence featured an eye-catching double decker stand with a zero-shaped interactive installation and touchscreen game showcasing the platform's extensive token selection.

Beyond the main event, the exchange hosted a "2077 Cyberpunk Hookah Night" on October 27 with Arbitrage Scanner, drawing over 400 blockchain industry participants including KOLs, funds, and project founders-deepening relationships with the influencers and builders shaping these target markets.









