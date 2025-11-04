Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 251 Existing Data Centers, 70 Upcoming Data Centers, And 92 Major Operators/Investors
Brazil is set to remain the dominant force in Latin America's data center market, holding the largest share of both existing and upcoming capacity. The region's existing capacity has surpassed 1.36 GW, supported by over 8.4 million sq. ft. of built space and more than 240,000 racks.
Strong growth continues, with upcoming capacity expected to reach approximately 2.7 GW, driven by rising hyperscale and colocation demand, and nearly 1 GW of additional IT power projected to go live by the end of 2026.
Mexico and Colombia are emerging as key growth hubs, led by large-scale developments in Querétaro and Bogotá, while Santiago (Chile) and Lima (Peru) are also expanding rapidly with new facilities under construction and planned upgrades.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 251 existing data centers Detailed analysis of 70 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (251 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (70 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market Database
- 247 Data Centers Ada Infrastructure Adentro Air Link Communications Anacondaweb Angola Cables Antel ARSAT ASAP Telecom Ascenty (Digital Realty) Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom) Ava Telecom Blue NAP Americas Casa dos Ventos (TikTok) Centrilogic Cirion Technologies Claro ClaroVTR CloudHQ CTEX Cybolt Datalab DHAmericas DialHost Digicel Group Digital Realty E-Commerce Park EdgeConneX EdgeUno Elea Data Centers Entel Equinix Etix Everywhere EVEO Fujitsu Caribbean G2K Gigared GlobeNet Telecom Grupo Gtd Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center) HostDime HostName InterNexa IPLAN IPXON Networks KIO Networks Kyndryl Latechco Layer 9 Data Centers Link Telecom Locaweb MDC Data Centers Megatelecom MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) Nabiax National Computer Center Navegalo Neogrid (TecPar) Netglobalis NextStream (Nabiax) Novvacore ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) OneX Data Center Optical Networks (Win Empresas) PowerHost Provincia NET Prumo Logistica Quantico Data Center Qxygen S&A Consultores Asociados SBA Communications (Matrix) Scala Data Centers Serveris Sky Online Soluti SONDA Supernova and Mapa Investimentos Surfix Data Center SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A. Takoda (TIVIT) Tecto Data Centers Telecom Argentina Telecom Italia Sparkle Telmex (Triara) Tigo Business Tigo Panama UFINET Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil) Win Empresas WireNet
