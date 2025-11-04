QC Hosts Seminar Highlighting Qatar's Advancements In Quantum Computing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a seminar on the launch of the Chief Quantum Computing Officer Program (CQO), in cooperation with IBM and Fusion Integrated Solutions.

The event was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, QC Chairman, Sheikh Abdularaman bin Hassan Al Thani, Chairman of Fusion Group, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, QC Second Vice Chairman,, and several QC board members, along with Dr. Saif Al Kuwari, Director of the Qatar Centre for Quantum Computing, as well as a number of participants and experts in the field.

During the event, Dr. Saif Al Kuwari delivered a presentation on the Qatar Centre for Quantum Computing, established in 2023 with the goal of developing an integrated ecosystem to advance quantum computing technologies. He explained that the Centre aims to strengthen Qatar's position and leadership in this promising field and to support its application across the region.

For his part, Muhannad Abdul Jawad, General Manager of Fusion Integrated Solutions Qatar, said that the quantum computing field is not new to Qatar, noting that Qatar is investing QR2bn in developing the sector - representing two-thirds of the total quantum computing investments in the GCC region.

Abdul Jawad emphasised that Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy, underscoring the importance of developing national talents capable of leading in quantum computing and emerging technologies.

Petra Florizoone, IBM, explained that quantum computing is not a replacement for classical computers, but rather a means to accelerate performance and enhance processing capabilities, noting that it represents the second revolution in the world of computing.