10 Future-Proof Careers That AI Is Unlikely To Take Away

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) There is a good deal of worry about AI. While some feel it's a godsend, others think it might take away their career options. These are legitimate concerns.

Let's talk about some careers that AI is not likely to take away anytime soon.

Travel Agent

If you're a travel agent, and you set up a business with great payment processing for travel industry expenses and a highly accessible website, you can still attract plenty of business. While some would-be customers might rely on AI to flesh out the details of a trip instead of using a human travel agent, there are plenty of others who still want the human touch in this area.

Human Resources

The word“human” is right there in the job title with this profession, which should clue you in that this is a job that's not likely to be taken by AI. A big part of human resources is mediation between coworkers. That's not something that anyone is likely to trust AI to do, since it requires a degree of subtlety that the average AI model simply can't duplicate.

Plumbers

Trade-related jobs like plumbers aren't in much danger of being replaced by AI. The AI might understand what's wrong with a sink, but it can't physically make the necessary repairs, and it's not likely it will be able to in the near future.

Electricians

It's the same with electricians. The AI might understand what repairs need to be made, but it can't physically do it. You need human hands and industry knowledge.

Teachers

While AI can be relied upon to some degree to teach a student something, most schools are not comfortable with the idea of replacing teachers. Both knowledge and human sensibilities are needed for this profession.

Healthcare-Related Jobs

An AI model might be able to find you a healthcare plan, but it can't explain its pros and cons like a human can. That's why this is another profession that can probably be considered immune to AI replacement for decades to come.

Musicians

AI can write a song and even perform it through autotune technology, but it won't have any soul. Also, the AI can't perform live music in front of a crowd. If you want to become a musician, you have little to fear from this technology.

Coaches

You can program an AI model to coach someone to a certain degree, but this is another area where the message resonates much more when it comes from a fellow human being.

Standup Comics

Standup comedy might not pay much till you reach the highest levels, but AI is not going to take your job if you decide to go in this direction.

Doctors

It's true that AI is making great strides in many areas of medicine. It's theorized that in the future, some AI-based forms of practical technology might even perform surgeries. That doesn't mean someone wants to talk to AI if they need an in-person medical diagnosis, though, especially a more potentially sensitive one.

