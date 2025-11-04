XRPL Emerges As Tokenisation Hub In Q3 Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The XRP Ledger delivered a marked performance in the third quarter of 2025, with significant growth across transaction volume, wallet activity and real-world asset tokenisation. A latest report from Messari shows average daily transactions rose from 1.6 million to 1.8 million - an 8.9 per cent uptick. Meanwhile, the number of active sender addresses grew 15.4 per cent, climbing from 21,900 to 25,300, and new wallet addresses surged 46.3 per cent to 447,200. Overall address count reached 6.9 million, up 6.1 per cent.

Growing interest from institutional players is manifest in XRPL's RWA market capitalisation, which moved from around $115.5 million to $364.2 million, representing a 215 per cent increase during the quarter. Such tokenisation efforts featured funds of tokenised U. S. Treasuries, tokenised short-term debt instruments and real-estate assets being issued via XRPL.

NFT-related activity on XRPL also accelerated. Average daily NFT transactions increased 51.1 per cent - from 50,400 to 76,100 - while NFT minting alone rose 70.8 per cent, climbing from 37,800 to 64,600. The report noted that for the fifth quarter running, the number of active receiver addresses exceeded active sender addresses - a pattern often associated with airdrop and distribution events, as many wallets receive assets from a smaller cohort of senders.

Analysts say this trajectory suggests XRPL is maturing into an ecosystem that is bridging traditional finance and tokenisation, beyond its earlier reputation as primarily a payments-focused ledger. The built-in decentralised exchange, token-issuance features and escrow mechanisms support a broad set of use-cases.

However, the evolving narrative carries risks. One reservation is the heightened concentration of receiver addresses which may indicate that a disproportionate volume of activity stems from token-drops rather than organic usage. The sharp rise in new addresses and sender addresses does not necessarily translate into consistent value transfers unless sustained engagement follows. The decline of average daily receiver addresses by 30.1 per cent in the quarter further underscores the skew towards distribution-type events.

From a market perspective, the native token XRP closed the quarter at $2.85 - up 27.2 per cent - with a circulating market capitalisation of $170.3 billion, outperforming combined gains of the top competitors. That said, macro-factors remain relevant: broader risk sentiment turned negative in October as central-bank rate policy tightened, and XRP slipped to around $2.50 amid heavier selling pressure.

Institutional engagement is underlined by reported allocations of digital-asset treasury exposure: companies such as Trident Digital Tech Holdings, Webus International and others are said to hold sizeable XRP-based exposures in their portfolios. Meanwhile, seven spot XRP ETF applications to the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission are pending, with expectations mounting around possible approvals and increased institutional inflows.

While enthusiasm builds, critics caution that XRPL's broader utility remains under scrutiny. Analysts such as Scott Melker have questioned whether XRP's role in payments can compete against entrenched networks such as SWIFT and other cross-border settlement platforms. The ledger's capability to sustain and scale tokenisation beyond initial bursts - and to convert new wallet creation into ongoing transaction activity - will be key to its next stage of evolution.

From a technical vantage, XRPL's architecture offers advantages: fast settlement times, comparatively low fees and in-built token issuance capabilities. The ledger's use of enforced compliance tools and identity frameworks adds appeal to enterprise and institutional actors exploring tokenised real-world assets. Early adoption signals from tokenised treasuries and short-term debt suggest some firms are viewing XRPL as a settlement infrastructure alternative.

