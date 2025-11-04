Diphtheria Case Reported At Swiss Asylum Centre

All contact people of the infected resident are now receiving antibiotic prophylaxis. Unvaccinated residents and staff are also being offered the vaccination, the Zurich Health Directorate said on Monday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by bacteria and is considered virtually eradicated in Switzerland. However, several asylum centres reported outbreaks of diphtheria as early as 2022.

+ Cases of diphtheria reported in Switzerland

